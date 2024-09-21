Jammu and Kashmir: Devender Singh Rana claims Omar Abdullah was ready to alliance with BJP in 2014

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rana stated that he accompanied Omar Abdullah to discussions at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Delhi in 2014.

BJP leader Devender Singh Rana recently responded to comments made by National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah regarding supposed talks in 2014 about forming a government in Jammu and Kashmir. Rana, a former president of the NC for Jammu province who has collaborated closely with Abdullah, maintained that he has always been honest about their dealings, saying, “I neither lied about him earlier nor am I lying now.” He claimed that during that time, Abdullah met with Amit Shah and Ram Madhav, indicating a desire to partner with the BJP to create a government.

Negotiations post-2014 elections

The backdrop to these comments lies in the politically charged environment of Jammu and Kashmir following the 2014 assembly elections, where the BJP and the National Conference were major players. Despite their ideological differences, the political landscape saw various negotiations, particularly as neither party achieved a clear majority. Rana contended that Abdullah’s claims of denial should be addressed directly by him, emphasising that the National Conference had indeed sought a partnership with the BJP.

Countering Abdullah's allegations

In response to Abdullah's remarks that all parties in Kashmir have been aligned with the BJP, Rana countered, “The reality is completely different.” He added that Abdullah had repeatedly approached the BJP and RSS for government formation after the 2014 elections, even as Abdullah claimed that Ram Madhav was closer to the PDP.

Meetings with BJP leaders

Rana further recounted accompanying Abdullah to meetings in Delhi with BJP leaders, including Madhav and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where Abdullah allegedly offered his support in exchange for the Chief Minister's position. He asserted that the NC was determined to regain power in Jammu and Kashmir, citing advice from Farooq Abdullah, who urged Omar to engage with BJP and RSS leaders.

Coalition government dynamics

The BJP formed a coalition government with the PDP following the 2014 elections, led by Mufti Mohammed Sayeed. However, the alliance ended in 2018 amid growing differences with Sayeed's daughter, Mehbooba Mufti, who succeeded him as Chief Minister.

Ongoing tensions and political aspirations

This ongoing dialogue highlights the tense relationship between the National Conference and BJP as both parties gear up for upcoming elections in a region significantly altered by the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Rana has challenged Abdullah to deny his claims, suggesting that such a denial would lead him to present concrete evidence of their discussions. The exchange illustrates the complex nature of political alliances in Jammu and Kashmir, where historical rivalries and political aspirations continue to influence strategies and public narratives.

