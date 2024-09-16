J-K: Amit Shah slams Congress-NC alliance, questions Omar Abdullah’s stance on Afzal Guru execution

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @BJP4INDIA Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Political developments in Jammu and Kashmir continue to be on the rise, as the electoral parties continue to hold a whirlwind attack against each other during a poll campaigning ahead of the assembly elections. While the National Conference attacked the Bhartiya Janta Party for misleading people, the latter also sharply retorted by highlighting the situation in the valley during the former regime in power.

On one such occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (September 16) during a public address attacked the Jammu Kashmir National Conference party leader Omar Abdullah. Referring to Omar Abdullah's recent statement that the execution of Afzal Guru, convicted in the Parliament attack of 2001, did not serve any purpose, Amit Shah said, "Omar Abdullah says Afzal Guru should not be hanged. This tells us what will happen if Rahul Gandhi and Omar Abdullah form the government?"

"Bullets will be fired again, stone-pelting will happen again, funeral processions of terrorists will take place again, Tazia processions will be stopped again, cinema halls will be shut again, Amarnath Yatra will be attacked again and the investment that is coming to Jammu and Kashmir will be replaced by unemployment," Shah added.

Significantly, during the rally in Kishtwar, Shah continued to target the Congress-NC alliance, saying that he is truly amazed to see how power can allure people. Mentioning of the Congress's past statement against Abdullah family, Shah said, "The Congress party, which once called the Abdullah family traitors and held them responsible for terrorism, and jailed Omar Abdullah's grandfather for years, is now showering love on them to win against PM Modi."

Moreover, Shah also mentioned of how the BJP government implemented the Article 370 valley despite of the opposition of the regional parties including the Abdullah led JKNC and the Mufti led JKPDP.

Shah said, "I have come here to say that when the Praja Parishad and the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, under the leadership of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Premnath Dogra, launched a movement that there will not be 'two flags, two constitutions and two heads' in one country. Then the Congress government led by Nehru crushed the movement. They used to say that even if the moon and stars come from the sky, Article 370 will not be removed."

"Farooq Abdullah used to say that even if Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister 10 times, he cannot remove Article 370. Mehbooba Mufti used to say that if Article 370 is removed, rivers of blood will flow. But our Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed Article 370 and established one flag, one leader and one constitution in the country," he added.



