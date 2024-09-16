Congress releases manifesto for J-K elections, promises statehood, Kashmiri Pandits rehabilitation

Mere days ahead of the commencement of the first phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress party on Monday (September 16) launched its manifesto for the Union Territory. The manifesto highlights seven key promises, including the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir and the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, who were forced to leave their homes during the mass exodus.
The manifesto, referred to as a "people’s manifesto," also includes promises of improved healthcare, such as providing every household with insurance coverage of up to ₹25 lakhs and establishing super speciality hospitals in every district. Additionally, it mentions filling 1 lakh vacant jobs and offering 11 kg of ration per family member.
Highlights of the Congress manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections:
- Right to Statehood for Jammu and Kashmir: Statehood for Jammu and Kashmir will be restored
- Women’s Empowerment: Women heads of households will receive ₹3,000 per month, Under Sakhi Shakti interest-free loans up to ₹5 lakh to be provided for every woman Self Help Group
- Healthcare Improvements: Every family will get health insurance up to ₹25 lakhs, Affordable healthcare services available within 30 minutes, Mobile clinics with ambulances in every tehsil and Super speciality hospitals in every district
- Farmers and agriculture: Additional Rs 4,000 income support will be provided for landless, tenant, and land-owning farming households per year.
- Rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits: Dr. Manmohan Singh’s plan for Kashmiri Pandit rehabilitation will be fully implemented
- Rights of OBCs: Full rights for backward classes under the Constitution
- Employment Opportunities: 1 lakh vacant jobs will be filled
- Lawyers & Journalists: Consider an insurance and pension policy for journalists.
- Food Right: 11 kg ration for each family member