Congress releases manifesto for J-K elections, promises statehood, Kashmiri Pandits rehabilitation

Mere days ahead of the commencement of the first phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress party on Monday (September 16) launched its manifesto for the Union Territory. The manifesto highlights seven key promises, including the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir and the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, who were forced to leave their homes during the mass exodus.

The manifesto, referred to as a "people’s manifesto," also includes promises of improved healthcare, such as providing every household with insurance coverage of up to ₹25 lakhs and establishing super speciality hospitals in every district. Additionally, it mentions filling 1 lakh vacant jobs and offering 11 kg of ration per family member.



Highlights of the Congress manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections: