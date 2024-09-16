Kishtwar: Amit Shah attacks Congress-NC alliance, says 'they always nourished terrorism'

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a scathing attack on the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance during a public rally on Monday (September 16) ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Shah accused the opposition parties of fostering terrorism and neglecting the people of Kashmir during pivotal moments.

In a scathing speech, Shah said, “The Congress-National Conference alliance has always nourished terrorism... In the 1990s, when Farooq Abdullah was the Chief Minister after an agreement with Rajeev Gandhi, the Kashmir Valley was soaked in blood due to terrorism. Where were you then? You went to London for a summer vacation.”

Targeting the political dynasties of the Congress and NC, Shah alleged that the Nehru, Gandhi, and Abdullah families had perpetuated terrorism and now sought public support once again. “They boycotted the Kashmiri Pandits, spread terrorism, and delayed reservation. Do you want that NC-Congress alliance again?” Shah questioned.





Further, in his speech Shah also mentioned the reservations being allocated to the Pahari community in the valley after the Lok Sabha in February passed the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The bill granted scheduled tribe status to the community.

"I had promised the Gujjars that Paharis would get the reservation, but it will not affect Gujjars. And now, the Modi government has given reservations to Paharis without touching the Gujjars' reservation... Now the Gujjars and Paharis have a tribal reservation; now your children can also become collectors and DSPs," he said.

"PM Modi abolished the rule of the three families and established Panchayati Raj in the state... The children will represent in the Vidhan Sabha and the Lok Sabha soon... PM Modi wants to make a Viksit J&K and wants to give the right of reservation to the OBC also," he added.



