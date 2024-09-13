Friday, September 13, 2024
     
  5. Pampore Assembly Election 2024: Can JKPDP's Zahoor Ahmad Mir create hattrick again?

Hot seats in Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: There are 90 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. Out of these, seven seats are reserved for the scheduled castes and nine seats for scheduled tribes. The remaining seats are unreserved.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Pampore (Jammu and Kashmir) Updated on: September 13, 2024 14:53 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Pampore Assembly Election 2024.

Pampore Assembly Election 2024: Pampore is one of the Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. It is a general seat. Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (JKPDP), Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) are the main parties in this constituency. In the 2019 Assembly elections, Zahoor Ahmad Mir of JKPDP won this seat by a margin of 3,498 votes. He received 16,239 votes with a vote share of 44.38%. He defeated Yawar Ali Abass Masoodi of JKN, who received 12,741 votes (34.82%). 

Zahoor Ahmad Mir had also won this seat in the 2008 Assembly elections. In the 2008 Assembly elections, Zahoor Ahmad received 11,117 votes with a vote share of 36.84%. Congress candidate Mohd Anwar Bhat received 5,969 votes (19.78%). Zahoor Ahmad defeated Mohd Anwar Bhat by a margin of around 5,148 votes.

1st phase of polling in Jammu-Kashmir

More than 23.27 lakh voters which include 11.76 lakh male voters and 11.51 lakh female voters and 60 third-gender electors are eligible to exercise their electoral franchise during the Phase-I of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, scheduled to be held on September 18 (Wednesday). 

Registered voters in Pampore 

The Assembly Constituency 32 Pampore has around 1,00,383 registered voters, including 49,697 males, 50,680 females, and 6 transgender individuals. To accommodate these voters, 120 polling stations have been allocated within this constituency, underscoring its importance in the district’s electoral framework.

Key candidates fighting from Pampore seat

Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (JKPDP) candidate Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC)'s Hasnain Masoodi, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) candidate Mohammad Altaf Mir and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Syed Showkat Gayoor Andrabi are the key contestants from Pampore seat in J-K. 

Nomination filing process

In the Kashmir division, for the four constituencies in the Pulwama district, 16 candidates have filed nominations from Pampore, 13 candidates have filed nominations from Tral, 14 candidates have filed nominations from Pulwama and 12 candidates have filed nominations from Rajpora. 

1st elections post abrogation of Article 370 

Notably, the 2024 Assembly elections will mark the first local elections in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. The counting of votes will take place on October 8 (Tuesday). 

When will Pampore vote? 

The 2024 Assembly elections in Pampore are scheduled for September 18 (Wednesday). Jammu-Kashmir will go to the polls in three phases, on September 18, September 25 and October 1. 

