Anantnag Assembly Election 2024: Congress vs BJP vs Apni Party vs PDP | Who will win the seat?

Anantnag Assembly Election 2024: Anantnag Assembly constituency is one of the 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir and will go to polls in the first phase of three-phased elections on September 18. This seat was previously held by former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and his daughter and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. This time, the contest is among five prominent parties on the seat.

Who are the candidates in Anantnag Assembly constituency?

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) has fielded Mirza Mehboob Beg, Congress has given ticket to Peerzada Mohammad Syed, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) to Mir Altaf Hussain, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) to Hilal Ahmad Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to Syed Peerzada Wajahat Hussain on the Anantnag seat. The Congress is in an alliance with the National Conference.

Past winners on the seat and the parties

1951: Mirza Afzal Beg, National Conference

1962: Shamasuddin, Congress

1967: Shamasuddin, Congress

1972: Shamasuddin, Congress

1974: Mirza Afzal Beg, National Conference

1977: Mirza Afzal Beg, National Conference

1983: Mirza Mehboob Beg, National Conference

1987: Mohammad Syeed Shah, Independent

1996: Safdar Ali Beg, National Conference

2002: Mirza Mehboob Beg, National Conference

2008: Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Peoples Democratic Party

2014: Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Peoples Democratic Party

2016: Mehbooba Mufti, Peoples Democratic Party

Anantnag Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will go to the polls in the first phase on September 18, along with the other 23 constituencies of the UT, including Kulgam and Pulwama.

Anantnag Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Anantnag will be declared on October 8, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Anantnag Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 83,607 voters in the Anantnag constituency during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections. Out of this, 42,766 voters were male and 40,841 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 73 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Anantnag in 2014 was 33 (all were men).

In 2008, the total number of voters in the Anantnag constituency was 76,410. Out of this, 39,445 voters were male and 36,965 were female. There were 10 postal votes in the constituency.