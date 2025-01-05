USBRL Project: Indian Railways conducts first successful trial run on Katra-Banihal Section | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A trial run over the Chenab bridge was conducted on the Katra-Banihal section

Katra-Banihal section trial run: In a major development for the long-awaited Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, the Indian Railways successfully conducted the first trial run on the Katra-Banihal section, ahead of the final statutory safety inspection next week to determine the commencement of rail services to Kashmir.

Over the past month, the Railways has conducted six trials across various track segments, covering significant landmarks such as India's first cable-stayed rail bridge, the Anji Khad Bridge, and the arch bridge over the Chenab at Kauri, the world's highest railway bridge.

Watch video here

The first train run between Katra and Banihal thrilled passengers as it traversed snow-covered mountains, blending nature's splendor with engineering excellence. Officials reported that the train arrived at Banihal railway station around 1:30 pm.

Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) Sandeep Gupta, along with officials from USBRL, Northern Railway, and construction companies, was onboard.

Inspections on January 7 and 8

Gupta told reporters, "Under the safety trials, we conducted today's trial. We were part of this run, and it was successful."

He further said that the Commissioner of Railway Safety would conduct statutory inspections and trials on January 7 and 8. "After that, the commissioner will submit a report, which will guide further action on starting train services to Kashmir," he said.

"Everything has worked well so far. We will return to Katra at a speed of 75 kmph. When the Commissioner of Railway Safety conducts trials, they will be at 110 kmph. This trial is in preparation for that," Gupta added.

USBRL project

The USBRL project aims to establish seamless rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of India. The Anji Khad Bridge, featuring a single pylon rising 331 m above the riverbed, is another engineering milestone achieved under the USBRL project.

Described as a "true engineering marvel", the bridge has 48 cables on its lateral and central spans. Construction of the pylon began in 2017, with the structure now standing 191 m above its foundation level.

It is the second-highest railway bridge after the iconic arch bridge over the Chenab at Kauri, which is the world's highest railway bridge at 359 metres above the riverbed - 35 m taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The Anji Khad Bridge has a total length of 473.25 m, with the viaduct spanning 120 m and the central embankment measuring 94.25 m.

In November, Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Vande Bharat train connecting Kashmir to New Delhi on the USBRL project in January. With the expected commissioning of train services in phases, the Railways will complete 255 km of the 272-kilometre USBRL project, leaving only a small stretch between Katra and Reasi to be finished by December.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: Jammu-Kashmir: Locals carry woman, newborn on shoulders amid heavy snowfall in Handwara | Video

Also Read: Jammu-Kashmir: Four soldiers die as Army vehicle fall into gorge in Bandipora