Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Jammu and Kashmir: Two soldiers die as Army vehicle fell into a gorge in Bandipora district.

Jammu and Kashmir: At least two soldiers died and three were critically injured as the vehicle of the Indian Army fell into a deep gorge in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir today (January 4). The injured soldiers are being shifted to Srinagar for advanced medical treatment.

More details are awaited in this regard.