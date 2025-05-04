Hajj 2025: First batch of pilgrims depart for Mecca from Srinagar today The group, consisting of 178 pilgrims, was flagged off from Srinagar International Airport by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Srinagar:

The first batch of Hajj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir departed for Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, marking the beginning of this year’s sacred pilgrimage. The group, consisting of 178 pilgrims, was flagged off from Srinagar International Airport by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Extending his wishes, LG Sinha said, “The divine pilgrimage is a call from the Almighty and a cherished lifelong dream. The central government is committed to ensuring the best possible arrangements for the well-being of pilgrims.” Omar Abdullah also shared a message on social media, saying, “Wished them a safe, fulfilling journey and humbly requested prayers for peace and prosperity in our region.”

This year, a total of 3,622 pilgrims from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are set to perform Hajj, including 242 from Ladakh. All flights are being operated from Srinagar, with 11 departures scheduled between May 4 and May 15. The pilgrims will be received in Jeddah by officials from the Indian Consulate under the Ministry of External Affairs.

Hajj facilitators confirmed that there are no flights on May 5 and 6, but regular departures will resume and continue until mid-May. One facilitator stated, “3,372 pilgrims are flying from Srinagar, including those from Ladakh. Today marks the first flight.”

Among the pilgrims was Malik Abrar Altaf, who spoke emotionally about the significance of the journey. “Hajj means journey. Allah called us, and we are going. I will pray for peace in Kashmir, which has seen so much turmoil,” he said. Another pilgrim added, “This is the most important day of my life. We will pray for the people of Pahalgam and all of Kashmir.”

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju also extended greetings to pilgrims nationwide. Speaking from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, he praised the arrangements and said around 400 pilgrims departed that day. He also acknowledged the presence of officials from the Saudi Arabian mission.

In total, 1,22,518 Indian pilgrims will undertake the Hajj this year. The first flights earlier this week carried 288 pilgrims from Lucknow and 262 from Hyderabad.

