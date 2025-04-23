Day after Pahalgam attack, another encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Kulgam Gunshots were heard during a search operation in Tangmarg area of Kulgam district. The area falls near the famous Abarbal waterfall, a popular tourist spot. The area borders Poonch district.

Kulgam:

The day after the Pahalgam terror attack, another encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday. The encounter broke out at the Tangmarg area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in clear indication of India's possible response to Pahalgam attack said the people involved in the cowardly terror attack in Pahalgam will get a "strong response" in the "near future" and India cannot be "intimidated" by any such terrorist acts.

He also said that India will not only hunt down those who perpetrated the attack but will also trace the people who conspired to carry out the nefarious act on Indian soil while "sitting behind the scenes".

The defence minister's remarks while delivering the annual Arjan Singh Memorial lecture came a day after 26 people were killed by terrorists in Pahalgam in an attack that triggered wide-spread outrage within India and abroad.

Hours before the address, Singh reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in a nearly two-and-half-hour meeting that was attended by NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

"Yesterday, in Pahalgam, our country lost many innocent citizens in a cowardly attack by terrorists targeting religion. This extremely inhuman act has plunged all of us into deep grief and pain," the defence minister said.

"From this platform, I assure the countrymen that in view of the incident, the government of India will take every step that is necessary and appropriate," he said.

A high-level meeting chaired by Rajnath Singh discussed all possible aspects of the situation that emerged in Jammu and Kashmir following the terror attack, sources said declining share further details.

It was learnt that Rajnath Singh directed the armed forces to enhance their combat readiness and increase intensity of anti-terror operations.