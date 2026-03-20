Instagram creator asks PM Narendra Modi to tell his father to cut sugar, he responds with health advice

New Delhi:

It started like most internet moments do. A short video, a casual request, nothing too serious at first. But then it travelled, picked up pace, and suddenly reached a place most creators do not usually expect.

Yuvraj Dua, known for his food content, shared a clip featuring his father, calling him a “Modi-Paglu”. Someone who would listen to anything Prime Minister Narendra Modi says. The tone was light, slightly playful, but the request that followed was very specific.

Yuvraj Dua’s viral video on sugar intake

In the video, Yuvraj asks Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step in and tell his father to reduce his sugar intake. It is a simple ask, framed as humour, but rooted in a very real concern.

It is also something many people relate to. Advice at home often gets ignored, but the same words carry more weight when they come from someone trusted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responds

What followed was unexpected. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the video on his official Instagram account and responded to the request.

“On Yuvraj’s request, I will urge his father (and everyone else out there) to reduce sugar intake...be healthy, be happy!” he wrote.

The message was direct, but it also extended beyond just one individual.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NARENDRAMODI)Prime Minister Narendra Modi responds to Instagram creator Yuvraj Dua’s viral video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message on healthy lifestyle

In another Instagram story, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke more broadly about health and daily habits.

“Focus on your wellbeing. Eat well, eat healthy. Excessive sugar invites a range of diseases. Then of course, there is the looming threat of obesity. Also, do make Yoga a part of your lives. It is a great way to remain fit and active.”

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NARENDRAMODI)Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message on healthy lifestyle

The advice was simple and practical. Reduce sugar, eat better, and stay active. And that is what made the moment stand out. A light, everyday video turning into a wider message about health and balance.

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