Yoga needs flexibility? Alia Bhatt's trainer Anshuka Parwani busts myth in latest video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANSHUKAYOGA Alia Bhatt's trainer busts yoga myths on flexibility

Highlights Anshuka Parwani reveals that it is not important to be flexible to begin doing yoga asanas

She says, "Yoga asanas will get you there slowly and gradually."

"It doesn’t matter! If you’re not flexible," she adds.

Yoga has become an increasingly popular form of exercise for everyone, especially during the Covid lockdown. Many fitness enthusiasts turned to yoga at home when gyms were closed. However, there are many misconceptions and myths attached to yoga that many believe in. One such myth is-- you need to be flexible to start doing yoga. Yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani, who has trained many Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and others, has busted this myth and revealed that it is not important to be flexible.

Taking to her Instagram, Anshuka addressed this myth and said, "Busting this myth to start off Monday! Anyone can do Yoga under the right guidance. Whether you’ve done it before, never practiced before, if you’re flexible or not - it doesn’t matter! If you’re not flexible, Yoga asanas will get you there slowly and gradually. If you’re flexible already before doing Yoga, that’s great too!"

She added, "Don’t let myths like this one hold you from practicing Yoga and experiencing all its benefits and magic!"

On a related note, Anshuka Parwani also trained Deepika Padukone for her recently released film Gehraiyaan. Deepika in the film played the role of a yoga instructor. Anshuka shared a picture on Twitter and said, "Only love and good memories! Thank you @shakunbatra for making me a part of such a beautiful film. Can’t wait to see what we did together."

Meanwhile, face yoga has become a trend among youngsters these days. It includes massage and activities that stimulate the muscles, skin, and lymphatic framework. This procedure is intended to mellow and loosen up your face muscles to help get rid of tension, stress, and worry. This may also assist you to stop making facial expressions associated with these feelings. In addition to this, individuals these days have trouble falling asleep. People all over the world are not enjoying the average amount of sleep that they used to decades ago. Face yoga has also proved to be beneficial in helping one sleep at night.