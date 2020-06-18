Image Source : INDIA TV Yoga for weight loss: Want to lose 3 kgs in 5 days? Learn from Swami Ramdev how it is possible

Due to poor lifestyle and food, most people remain troubled by the problem of obesity. Around 14 crore people in India are troubled by the problem of increases weight. 15 percent of people have become lazy due to obesity while 27 percent of people do not pay attention to their eating and drinking habits. Obesity brings along with it diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, heart disease, joint pain, sleep apnea, arthritis, depression, etc. According to Swami Ramdev, weight control is very important for a healthy body, otherwise you can become a victim of many diseases. You can reduce obesity easily by yoga. So do these yoga asanas and pranayama regularly along with your diet to become fit in a short span of time.

Yogasana to reduce obesity

Triyak Tadasana- By doing this asana, you will lose weight fast. With this, the muscles will be strong. Reduce waist fat, aids in keeping the mind calm.

Trigonasana - help you lose weight. Helpful in preventing diabetes, best for lungs. Overcome depression. Make the chest strong and wide. This asana should be done at least 50 times in a short time.

Konasana- By doing this asana, the extra fat cells present in the body are converted into energy. By doing this asana, the muscles become stronger along with reducing weight.

Stith konasana- By doing this asana, the fat of the waist and thighs will be reduced, slim the waist, make the body beautiful, beneficial for the stomach as well as the back, control diabetes.

Paschimottanasana - This asana should also be done about 15-20 times. By doing this you will also get rid of belly fat. Also, the whole body will be healthy.

Padahastasana - beneficial for diabetes, reduce stress and depression, relieve headache, insomnia. Make the back and spine strong. This asana should be done with long breaths.

Padvrattasana- By doing this asana, reduce fat of thigh, abdomen, waist. Make the body shapely Get rid of foot pain, fatigue, weakness problems. Beneficial for diabetes patients. Do 10 to 10 sets of this asana.

Chakki Asanas - Do this asana with long breaths. Do this asana at least 20-25 times by doing 1 set of 10. Doing this will benefit the waist and chest, remove sciatica disease, reduce abdominal fat.

Bhujagansan- Do this asana 25-50 times. This makes the body strong and shapely. With this, there will be benefits in the spine.

Shalabhasana - This asana brings flexibility in the back. Correct digestion, strengthen hands and shoulders. Along with this, reduce belly fat.

Half Halasana - Half Halasan - Abdominal fat will be reduced easily by doing this asana. Also, the whole body will remain fit.

Dvichakrikasana- Do this asana 25-50 times. This will strengthen the body with increasing weight.

Home remedies to lose weight

Drink gourd juice regularly

When hungry, eat only watermelon.

Consumption of medhavati.

Eat sprouted grains.

Stop eating grains.

Eat oatmeal and khichdi.

Drink cow urine extracts 20-25 mL.

