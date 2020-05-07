Yoga for healthy spine: Swami Ramdev suggests effective yoga asanas for strengthening spine

Do you suffer from back pain or you have any issues related to your spine? Is it getting impossible for you to bend down without experiencing a shooting pain in your lower back? Then, it is advisable for you to opt for yoga. Yog Guru Swami Ramdev, in an exclusive interaction with India TV, discussed how yoga can help in overall stretching and strengthening of the spinal muscles and assist in maintaining the alignment of the spine.

Just like clinical physical therapy, ypoga also focusses on stretching the hamstrings and strengthening the back and abdominal muscles. According to Swami Ramdev, yoga can improve functional disability and pain intensity effectively. By regularly practicing yoga postures you will begin to experience your spine and muscles becoming more supple thereby preventing joint stiffening and muscle shortening that often accompanies injury, inactivity, and aging, added Swami Ramdev.

