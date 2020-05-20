Yoga for common cold, fever and typhoid: Swami Ramdev shows asanas and ayurvedic remedies

Common cold and fever are the deadest diseases in the current Covid-19 situation. A small sneeze or a runny nose can make us really worried these days. Hence, it is extremely important to make sure that you keep cold, flu and fever at bay. Yog guru Swami Ramdev, in an exclusive interaction with India TV, showcases the correct yoga poses and effective ayurvedic remedies that can help in getting rid of fever once and for all. Yoga helps you beat the cold because it balances the sympathetic (response/fight) and parasympathetic (rest) systems. The immune system aids white blood cells to help them fight the viruses, says Swami Ramdev.

Swami Ramdev claims that he has not had fever for 40 years and he gives full credit to ayurveda and yoga. Deep breathing and some yoga positions can help you bring down body temperature and remove discomfort. Yoga can clear congestion and help you breathe easier. Regular practice of yoga can improve immunity drastically against almost all types of infections.

Yoga asanas for fever

Kapalbhati pranayama

The passive inhalations and forceful exhalations in kapalbhati pranayama help clear nasal passages. With this breathing technique, you can release 80 percent toxins from your body while you exhale.

Anulom Vilom Pranayama

Anulom Vilom pranayama is a breathing technique and it helps remove the congestion of the nasal passage. It aids free flow of air. It also improves blood flow to the brain and boosts immunity.​

Nadi Shodhan Pranayam

This yoga posture has a relaxing effect on the nervous system, which will help you bring down the body temperature to normal. With this simple breathing exercise, you can clean your respiratory and circulatory system.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage