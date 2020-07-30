Yoga for blood sugar: Swami Ramdev gives effective yoga solutions to control diabetes at home

Regularly practising yoga in addition to eating healthily and other healthy lifestyle habits can help diabetics and pre-diabetics manage their blood sugar levels, says Yog Guru Swami Ramdev. The best yoga for people with diabetes includes postures and breathing exercises that are designed specifically to target and stimulate the pancreas. By improving blood flow to the pancreas, yoga helps to rejuvenate the organ’s cells and improve its ability to produce insulin for the body.

How Yoga Helps to cure Diabetes

It helps to regenerate and restores pancreatic cells by abdominal stretching.

It helps in muscular relaxation, improves blood circulation in muscles, and enhances muscular development.

Regular Yoga exercises can reduce body weight which is very vital to keep diabetes under check.

Yoga postures help to improve insulin sensitivity which results in better glucose uptake and blood sugar reduction.

It helps to stimulate the pancreas by enhancing circulation in the pancreas and empowers its capacity to produce insulin.

Many Yoga Asanas squeeze and compress the abdomen and helps to stimulate the pancreatic secretions which make more insulin to flow into the blood

Yoga Asanas for blood sugar control

Anulom-Vilom Pranayama

Anulom-Vilom is another great breathing exercises to deal with diabetes. It is also known as alternate nasal breathing. The Asana works by calming your nervous system and releasing stress. It can even maintain the equilibrium of the body.

Vakra Asana

By doing this asana, the entire body along with back, stomach, will remain healthy. It maintains weight, makes the backbone flexible. Do this asana for half a minute from one side. Then do it from the other side.

Uttanapadasana

By doing this asana, you will get rid of the problem of constipation along with diabetes.

Pawanmuktasana

With a strong spinal cord, the pancreas keeps working effectively by doing this asana. By doing this, you will get relief from abdominal fat. It also helps in increasing blood circulation which helps in keeping your heart healthy.

