Yoga for Anger Management | Swami Ramdev shares yoga asanas and pranayamas

Stress and tension have become an integral part of everyone's life. With increasing competition in every field, people are just running to reach their destination which has been causing them more and more stress issues. More often, these stress issues turn into anger issues as people burst out on others even when they don't intend to. Also, the escalating coronavirus pandemic has instilled more stress in people. This anger proves to be very harmful, both physically and mentally as it harms the metabolism of a person. Anger badly affects the heart which results in other diseases as well. So it is very important to control anger.
Swami Ramdev claims that yoga is the most effective way to treat anger issues. He suggests doing yoga asanas, sukshma vyayamas and pranayamas daily for anger management.
Pranayamas for Anger Management
Swami Ramdev stresses on the importance of deep breathing and suksham vyayamas fro anger management. He also claims that pranayamas ensure proper blood circulation in the body which helps keep the mind calm. Anger is a disease that can be controlled easily if a person has will power. Pranayamas like kapalbhati, anulom vilom, bhastrika, shhetali, sheetakari and bhramari help in the process. It relieves stress and makes a person more patient.
Yoga asanas for Anger Management
Swami Ramdev explains that a person should never get angry while eating as it produces toxins in the body which harm the digestive process. He suggests doing the following yoga asanas daily.
- Mandukasana
- Shashkasana
- Goumukhasana
- Pawanmuktasana
- Bhujangasana
- Markatasana
- Naukasana
- Makrasana
- Ardh Halasana
- Shavasana
Diseases due to Anger
Lung diseases
Depression
Diabetes
Heart diseases
High Blood Pressure
Headache
Engagement
Skin diseases
Surya Namaskar
Swami Ramdev suggests doing Surya Namaskar daily in the morning to maintain the overall health of the body. He says those who get angry easily must do Surya Namaskar everyday.
Benefits of Surya Namaskar
- Helps treat heart diseases
- Depression and stress relief
- Keep the nervous system healthy
- Removes body fatigue
- Controls High Blood Pressure
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page