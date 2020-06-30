Yoga for Anger Management | Swami Ramdev shares yoga asanas and pranayamas

Stress and tension have become an integral part of everyone's life. With increasing competition in every field, people are just running to reach their destination which has been causing them more and more stress issues. More often, these stress issues turn into anger issues as people burst out on others even when they don't intend to. Also, the escalating coronavirus pandemic has instilled more stress in people. This anger proves to be very harmful, both physically and mentally as it harms the metabolism of a person. Anger badly affects the heart which results in other diseases as well. So it is very important to control anger.

Swami Ramdev claims that yoga is the most effective way to treat anger issues. He suggests doing yoga asanas, sukshma vyayamas and pranayamas daily for anger management.

Pranayamas for Anger Management

Swami Ramdev stresses on the importance of deep breathing and suksham vyayamas fro anger management. He also claims that pranayamas ensure proper blood circulation in the body which helps keep the mind calm. Anger is a disease that can be controlled easily if a person has will power. Pranayamas like kapalbhati, anulom vilom, bhastrika, shhetali, sheetakari and bhramari help in the process. It relieves stress and makes a person more patient.

Yoga asanas for Anger Management

Swami Ramdev explains that a person should never get angry while eating as it produces toxins in the body which harm the digestive process. He suggests doing the following yoga asanas daily.

Mandukasana Shashkasana Goumukhasana Pawanmuktasana Bhujangasana Markatasana Naukasana Makrasana Ardh Halasana Shavasana

Diseases due to Anger

Lung diseases

Depression

Diabetes

Heart diseases

High Blood Pressure

Headache

Engagement

Skin diseases

Surya Namaskar

Swami Ramdev suggests doing Surya Namaskar daily in the morning to maintain the overall health of the body. He says those who get angry easily must do Surya Namaskar everyday.

Benefits of Surya Namaskar

Helps treat heart diseases

Depression and stress relief

Keep the nervous system healthy

Removes body fatigue

Controls High Blood Pressure

