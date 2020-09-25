Yoga asanas by Swami Ramdev for soldiers posted at high altitudes

Image Source : INDIA TV Yoga Asanas for soldiers to build a body of steel

Indian army soldiers sacrifice their lives to protect our country. Be it the chilling winters or the scorching summers, they never step back from their duties. Due to lower oxygen levels, soldiers who are posted at high altitudes face quite a lot of problems like headaches, shortness of breath and more. Amidst such situations, it gets very important for them to take their mental and physical fitness even more seriously. Therefore, here we are with a few simple yoga asanas suggested by Swami Ramdev which can be practiced by our soldiers posted at high altitudes to build a body of steel.

Yogasanas for steely strength

Sukshma (internal) exercises

Keep body healthy

Provide relief from many types of exercises

Increase energy

Make your body fit

Tadasana

For steely strength

Strengthens the spinal cord is strong

Makes the body flexible

Helps in curing heart disease

Removes fatigue, stress and anxiety

Tiyark Tadasana

Makes your shoulders and waist strong

Makes your body energetic

Helps controlling high BP

Cures amnesia

Vrakshasana

Strengthens the spine

Strengthen the muscles of the feet

Widens your chest and makes it stronger

Makes the body flexible

Good for your eyes

Increases concentration power

Surya Namaskar

Detoxes the body

Help to increase immunity

Increases body energy

Increases energy level

Helps in gaining weight

Padahastasana

Helps in curing heart diseases

Reduces belly fat

Increases your height

Increases blood circulation in the brain

Jogging on the spot

Beneficial for knees

Good for thigh muscles

Gets your body in shape

Makes your body energetic

Makes all organs active

Effective in reducing weight

Squats (Dand Baithak)

Practicing squats for at least 25 times will keep your whole body healthy. Some of its major benefits are:

Helps in reducing obesity

Removes wrinkles

Makes your chest and arms wider

Reduces belly fat

Makes your muscles strong

Keeps your legs and arms strong

Prevents heart disease

Practice these pranayamas if you are in high altitude

Bhastrika

Bright

Anulom

Kapalbhati

Bhramar

