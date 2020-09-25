Yoga asanas by Swami Ramdev for soldiers posted at high altitudes

Indian army soldiers sacrifice their lives to protect our country. Be it the chilling winters or the scorching summers, they never step back from their duties. Due to lower oxygen levels, soldiers who are posted at high altitudes face quite a lot of problems like headaches, shortness of breath and more. Amidst such situations, it gets very important for them to take their mental and physical fitness even more seriously. Therefore, here we are with a few simple yoga asanas suggested by Swami Ramdev which can be practiced by our soldiers posted at high altitudes to build a body of steel.
Yogasanas for steely strength
Sukshma (internal) exercises
- Keep body healthy
- Provide relief from many types of exercises
- Increase energy
- Make your body fit
Tadasana
- For steely strength
- Strengthens the spinal cord is strong
- Makes the body flexible
- Helps in curing heart disease
- Removes fatigue, stress and anxiety
Tiyark Tadasana
- Makes your shoulders and waist strong
- Makes your body energetic
- Helps controlling high BP
- Cures amnesia
Vrakshasana
- Strengthens the spine
- Strengthen the muscles of the feet
- Widens your chest and makes it stronger
- Makes the body flexible
- Good for your eyes
- Increases concentration power
Surya Namaskar
- Detoxes the body
- Help to increase immunity
- Increases body energy
- Increases energy level
- Helps in gaining weight
Padahastasana
- Helps in curing heart diseases
- Reduces belly fat
- Increases your height
- Increases blood circulation in the brain
Jogging on the spot
- Beneficial for knees
- Good for thigh muscles
- Gets your body in shape
- Makes your body energetic
- Makes all organs active
- Effective in reducing weight
Squats (Dand Baithak)
Practicing squats for at least 25 times will keep your whole body healthy. Some of its major benefits are:
- Helps in reducing obesity
- Removes wrinkles
- Makes your chest and arms wider
- Reduces belly fat
- Makes your muscles strong
- Keeps your legs and arms strong
- Prevents heart disease
Practice these pranayamas if you are in high altitude
- Bhastrika
- Bright
- Anulom
- Kapalbhati
- Bhramar