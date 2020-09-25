Friday, September 25, 2020
     
Yoga asanas by Swami Ramdev for soldiers posted at high altitudes

It gets very difficult to exercise at the high altitude places. Therefore, here we are with a few yoga asanas suggested by Swami Ramdev for the soldiers who are posted at mountain areas to build a body of steel.

New Delhi Updated on: September 25, 2020 12:26 IST
Yoga asanas by Swami Ramdev for soldiers posted at mountains
Yoga Asanas for soldiers to build a body of steel 

Indian army soldiers sacrifice their lives to protect our country. Be it the chilling winters or the scorching summers, they never step back from their duties. Due to lower oxygen levels, soldiers who are posted at high altitudes face quite a lot of problems like headaches, shortness of breath and more. Amidst such situations, it gets very important for them to take their mental and physical fitness even more seriously. Therefore, here we are with a few simple yoga asanas suggested by Swami Ramdev which can be practiced by our soldiers posted at high altitudes to build a body of steel.

Yogasanas for steely strength

Sukshma (internal) exercises

  • Keep body healthy
  • Provide relief from many types of exercises
  • Increase energy
  • Make your body fit 

Tadasana

  • For steely strength
  • Strengthens the spinal cord is strong
  • Makes the body flexible
  • Helps in curing heart disease
  • Removes fatigue, stress and anxiety

Tiyark Tadasana

  • Makes your shoulders and waist strong 
  • Makes your body energetic
  • Helps controlling high BP
  • Cures amnesia

Vrakshasana

  • Strengthens the spine
  • Strengthen the muscles of the feet
  • Widens your chest and makes it stronger
  • Makes the body flexible
  • Good for your eyes
  • Increases concentration power

Surya Namaskar

  • Detoxes the body
  • Help to increase immunity
  • Increases body energy
  • Increases energy level
  • Helps in gaining weight

Padahastasana

  • Helps in curing heart diseases
  • Reduces belly fat
  • Increases your height 
  • Increases blood circulation in the brain

Jogging on the spot

  • Beneficial for knees
  • Good for thigh muscles
  • Gets your body in shape
  • Makes your body energetic
  • Makes all organs active
  • Effective in reducing weight

Squats (Dand Baithak)

Practicing squats for at least 25 times will keep your whole body healthy. Some of its major benefits are:

  • Helps in reducing obesity
  • Removes wrinkles
  • Makes your chest and arms wider
  • Reduces belly fat
  • Makes your muscles strong
  • Keeps your legs and arms strong
  • Prevents heart disease

Practice these pranayamas if you are in high altitude

  • Bhastrika
  • Bright
  • Anulom
  • Kapalbhati
  • Bhramar

