Worried about weak bones? Try these 8 foods that make them healthy

To make your bones stronger, you are required to take enough calcium in order to reduce the risk of breaking bones. Besides this, only a balanced diet along with regular exercise may reduce the risk of poor bone health. Not doing so can lead to an increased risk of rickets and osteoporosis. It is necessary to build healthy bones from childhood. Improper nourishment can affect adolescence and adulthood. Even during adulthood, the doctors recommend taking proper high-calcium foods and avoiding a low-calorie diet to make your bones healthy.

Eating these 8 best foods that can give you healthy bones:

1. Dairy foods: Dairy food like fortified soy milk, yoghurt, milk, yoghurt, cheese, and lactose-free milk have sufficient calcium. It has high-fat content, such as cream cheese, and sour.

2. Green leafy vegetables: Broccoli, cabbage, and okra, but not spinach are helpful in making bones healthy. Leafy vegetables have vitamins, minerals and fibre that can help in reducing various diseases and can give you healthier bones.

3. Soya beans: It is believed that women on the soy diet with isoflavones show a lower risk of getting osteoporosis. It's a good source of bone-healthy nutrient

4. Tofu: Tofu helps a good source of protein. It provides the right quantity of calcium. Soya milk with both calcium and vitamin D reduces the risk of bone health. All these nutrients are important for bone health.

5. Plant-based drinks : Plant-based beverages include soy milk, coconut milk, almond cashew milk, flax milk, rice milk, and oat milk which are good sources for healthy bones.

6. Nuts: Macadamia nuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, pumpkin seeds, almonds, sesame seeds and other magnesium and phosphorus can also help in strengthening the bones. They contain calcium and offer two other nutrients essential to bone health.

7. Fish, Sardines, and pilchards: Fish such as sardines, canned salmon, and pilchards contain a third of our daily calcium needs. Tiny, edible bones are a great source of calcium. Sardines are also rich in Vitamin D than in calcium.

8. Egg yolks: It is generally said that egg yolks have calcium that helps in absorption. Both help in keeping your bones healthy.

Therefore, it is necessary to eat good food to keep healthy bones.

