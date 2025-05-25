World Thyroid Day 2025: Why are women more prone to thyroid disorders than men? World Thyroid Day is observed every year on May 25. It is believed that one in every eight women is likely to experience thyroid issues during their lifetime. The risk for women is about 10 times higher than for men. Read on to know why women more prone to thyroid disorders than men.

World Thyroid Day is observed every year on May 25. The day aims to raise awareness about thyroid disorders. Due to physical, anatomical and hormonal differences between women and men, women are more affected by thyroid issues than men. It is believed that one in every eight women is likely to experience thyroid issues during their lifetime.

Dr. Datta Reddy Aakiti, Consultant Endocrinologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, says that the risk for women is about 10 times higher than for men. Additionally, the thyroid gland can affect women in various ways. The following are some reasons that account for the higher prevalence of thyroid conditions in women compared to men.

Autoimmune diseases

Females are more likely to have autoimmune diseases, which is a major factor in the susceptibility to thyroid diseases such as Hashimoto's thyroiditis (leading to hypothyroidism) and Graves' disease (leading to hyperthyroidism). Thyroid disorders are autoimmune in nature, which means white blood cells—an important component of our immune system—accidentally attack the thyroid gland, mistaking it for a pathogen or foreign invader in the body. Certain gene positions on chromosomes (genetic markers), which are often responsible for autoimmunity, are more commonly found in females. These genetic disparities increase the chances of developing autoimmune thyroid disorders in females.

Role of hormones

We all know that there is a significant difference in the hormonal structure and its functions between women and men. A female body is largely regulated or influenced by female sex hormones, namely estrogen and progesterone. These two hormones play a significant role in thyroid function. Any imbalance in these hormones can lead to thyroid dysfunction, resulting in thyroid disorders. There is a substantial hormonal shift during the menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause. For example, during pregnancy, to support fetal development, a mother's body may produce more thyroid hormones, which increases the incidence of thyroid disorders in women. Similarly, after delivering a baby, a woman might experience inflammation of the thyroid gland, often referred to as postpartum thyroiditis. Additionally, due to a decline in estrogen levels and weight gain during the peri-menopausal phase, a woman may suffer from subclinical hypothyroidism.

Genetic and epigenetic factors

A female's chromosomal makeup is 46, XX, whereas males have 46, XY. It is believed that the genes responsible for thyroid diseases are located on the X chromosome. Since a female has two X chromosomes, this leads to a higher probability of developing thyroid disorders compared to a male.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

