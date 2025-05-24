What is thyroid eye disease? Know the signs, symptoms and treatment options Thyroid eye disease (TED) is an autoimmune condition that affects the eyes. When Graves' illness progresses to TED, the immune system targets the eye sockets as well. Read on to know about thyroid eye disease.

Thyroid eye disease (TED) is an autoimmune condition that affects the eyes but is actually connected to the thyroid. Graves' disease, in which the immune system accidentally attacks the thyroid, is usually caused due to TED. Your body may become unbalanced as a result of your thyroid becoming hyperactive, which means it produces too much thyroid hormone.

When Graves' illness progresses to TED, the immune system targets the eye sockets as well. This may result in eye pain and discomfort, eye bulges, visual issues, and other symptoms. Dr. Arun Mukka, Sr. Consultant Endocrinologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, says, "Our immune system defends us against pathogens. But with TED, it considers the tissue around the eyes a foreign threat. Antibodies attack the eye muscles, fat and tissue, leading to swelling and inflammation. This can cause bulging, red, puffy, and painful eyes."

TED is more likely when the thyroid is overactive, but it can also happen with normal or underactive thyroids.

Symptoms of TED

Bulging eyes

Gritty, dry sensation

Redness, irritation

Double or blurred vision

Puffy eyelids

Eyelid retraction

Eye pain, worse with movement

Eye movement difficulty

Strabismus

Dull colour vision

Rare vision loss.

Risk factors of TED

Hyperthyroidism from Graves’ disease (25%–50% risk)

More common in women

Family history

Smoking

Poor thyroid control

Radioiodine therapy.

Diagnosis of TED

Blood tests to measure TSH Receptor Antibodies (TRAbs)

CT or MRI to assess swelling and the optic nerve.

TED vs. other eye conditions

TED may mimic allergies or conjunctivitis

No itchiness or sticky eyes in TED

Eye pain with movement in TED

Double vision in TED

Treatment for TED

Mild cases need artificial tears. Moderate to severe cases may need corticosteroids, radiation, or surgery. An eye doctor can diagnose TED, but an endocrinologist is key for managing thyroid levels and preventing disease progression.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

