World Red Cross Day 2023: Theme, History and Significance

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Red Cross Day 2023

World Red Cross Day, also known as World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, is observed on May 8th each year. It is an annual commemoration of the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the recipient of the first Nobel Peace Prize. The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement has millions of volunteers, members, and employees spread throughout more than 190 nations, making it the greatest humanitarian network in the world.

The movement is committed to helping those impacted by armed wars, natural catastrophes, and medical emergencies as well as advancing and defending human rights. The day is observed by holding a variety of events and activities, including drives for donations of blood, first aid classes, community service, and fundraising.

Wish to know more about it? Read ahead to understand World Red Cross Day's this year's theme, history, and significance

World Red Cross Day 2023: Theme

The theme of World Red Cross Day changes every year and is chosen to highlight the humanitarian work and services provided by the Red Cross around the world. This year's theme of World Red Cross Day is, "Everything we do comes from the heart."

Image Source : FREEPIKTheme of 2023: "Everything we do comes from the heart."

World Red Cross Day History:

The history of the Red Cross dates back to the mid-19th century when Henry Dunant witnessed the suffering of wounded soldiers during the Battle of Solferino in Italy. He was moved by the plight of these soldiers and helped to establish the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in 1863. The ICRC is an independent humanitarian organization that provides aid and protection to victims of armed conflict and other situations of violence.

The Red Cross movement has since expanded to include national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies in almost every country around the world. These organizations provide a wide range of humanitarian services, including disaster relief, health care, and social support.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SWISSEMBASSYKAZAKHSTANHenry Dunant, Founder of ICRC and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate

World Red Cross Day Significance:

The significance of World Red Cross Day is to raise awareness of the important work that the Red Cross and Red Crescent societies do in communities around the world. It is also a day to honor the volunteers and staff who work tirelessly to provide assistance to those in need, often at great personal risk.

Image Source : FREEPIKWorld Red Cross Day is a Rise to Awareness

Latest Health News