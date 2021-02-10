Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KINSASHAOFFICIAL World Pulses Day: Know the benefits of adding protein-rich dals to your diet

Pulses or dals are considered as the protein powerhouse as they are packed with essentials vitamins and minerals. They are the best source of plant-based protein. Protein is considered one of the most important nutrients when it comes to health. From building strong bones to losing weight, it is always advised to include protein in your diet. But for vegetarians, choosing the right kind of protein is always a struggle. Protein is one of the primary macro-nutrients that we often miss to take. Protein is essential for building, maintaining, and repairing the tissues in our body. It is essential for the absorption of iron and calcium.

And, this is more true in the case of vegetarians, who rely on a regular Indian diet. In that case, the best source of protein is lentils/dal. Almost every Indian household includes Dal in their meals. Every region has its own distinct recipes of dal preparation.

There are various types of dals that you can include in your diet. For example, Moong Dal, Toor dal or Arhar dal, Masoor Dal etc. Apart from being a great source of protein dals also have some other benefits. Have a look here:

Moong Dal

-helps in weight control

-Improves Heart Health

-Rich in Nutrients

Masoor Dal

-Rich in cholesterol-lowering fiber

-Good source of potassium and antioxidants

Arhar Dal

-Helps In Maintaining Blood Pressure

- Helps in weight loss

ALSO READ: World Pulses Day: How is dal chawal a good dinner option for weight loss

The RDA (recommended dietary allowance) of protein for men is 60 gm/day and for women 55 gm/day. Theregore, make sure to add dals and legumes in your diet to meet the basic protein requirement of your body and keep yourself healthy.