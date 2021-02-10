Image Source : FILE IMAGE World Pulses Day: How is dal chawal a good dinner option for weight loss

Dal-chawal is probably one of those staple food that is made in each and every house. While many eat pulses for the nutrients it provide, others opt the same for speeding up weight loss process. Yes, that's true and proven! You can lose oodles of weight by having dal chawal in dinner. Today is probably the best day to know all the details regarding the same since it's World Pulses Day. February 10th is celebrated as the World Pulses Day after United Nations every year after United Nations in 2018 decided to spread awareness about the benefits, value, and worth of pulses. For those worried about shedding those extra kilos, the combination of dal chawal at night is the best for you.

Not just us but even many dieticians nowadays suggest a diet which is filled with the consumption of lentils. Even celebrity nutritionist who is known to make actresses like Kareena Kapoor fit has time and again suggested that eating dinner before 8 pm or two hours before going to bed is necessary. Not only this but she even recommends working out for minimum 45 minutes to get the desired result in your weight loss journey.

There are many who fear about getting fat considering the fact that rice contains carbohydrates. But the combination of dal-chawal works wonder as it is rich in protiens and other nutrients that helps the body by bringing hunger killing enzymes. In this manner you are not only speeding up your weight loss process but also eating food that is benefitting your body. It is advised that one eats dal-chawal four days a week to aid weight loss.

Speaking about the benefits of eating dal chawal in dinner, Rujuta said that it helps in stabilising your heart, blood sugar levels and your thoughts as well. Apart from this, but hidden nutrients in rice like methionine, Vitamin B1 and resistant starch makes it an easily digestable food item.