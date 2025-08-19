World Mosquito Day 2025: Simple natural repellents to stay safe from dengue and malaria This World Mosquito Day 2025, try simple natural repellents and home hacks to protect your family from dengue, malaria, and other mosquito-borne diseases.

New Delhi:

Nothing is more annoying than mosquitoes! Each year on August 20, World Mosquito Day is commemorated to create awareness about the insects. Diseases transmitted by mosquitoes, such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya, are a threat to human lives.

Luckily, there are natural yet effective means to repel these annoying pests from their homes. After all, keeping mosquitoes at bay is not just a matter of comfort; it's a matter of family health. These natural repellents and home hacks are easy to try!

Why natural mosquito repellents are safer than chemicals

Chemical-based repellents might provide fast relief, but with skin irritation, allergy, and prolonged exposure issues. That's when natural repellents come in. They are child-friendly, environmentally friendly, and sometimes just as effective if applied properly. From age-old home remedies passed on through generations to clever hacks you can do at home, nature is full of protection.

Effective natural mosquito repellents to try at home

1. Neem oil

Long recommended in Ayurveda, neem oil is a strong mosquito repellent. Blending a few drops with coconut oil and applying it to exposed skin provides a shield of protection.

2. Lemon eucalyptus oil

Recommended even by international health organisations, this essential oil is an effective repellent. Dilute it in a carrier oil before applying to prevent irritation.

3. Tulsi (holy basil)

Placing a tulsi plant in front of windows or doors is said to repel mosquitoes. Its powerful scent repels insects and cleanses indoor air naturally.

4. Camphor

Incense camphor tablets in a sealed room for a few minutes chase mosquitoes away instantly. It's a tried and tested home trick that does not use evil chemicals.

5. Garlic spray

Crushed garlic cloves boiled in water and misted throughout the house serve as a natural mosquito repellent. The pungent aroma dissipates for humans but repels pests.

6. Lavender

In addition to its soothing scent, lavender essential oil also serves as a mosquito repellent. Place a few drops in a diffuser or mix with oil for dermal use.

Home hacks to keep mosquitoes away

Remove standing water: Mosquitoes lay eggs in still water—often empty coolers, pots, and trays.

Utilise mosquito nets: A classic but effective barrier for undisturbed sleep.

Burn natural incense: Dry neem leaves or lemongrass sticks emit smoke that keeps mosquitoes away.

Plant-based protection: Place citronella, marigold, or mint plants on balconies and gardens.

DIY repellent candles: Mix essential oils such as eucalyptus or lemongrass into melted wax and utilise them as natural mosquito-repelling candles.

On World Mosquito Day 2025, it’s worth remembering that prevention goes beyond repellents. Public awareness, clean surroundings, and sustainable practices are key to reducing mosquito-borne diseases.