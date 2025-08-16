Dengue fever: Doctor shares why more adults are now landing in ICUs with the mosquito-borne disease Dengue, which was once considered primarily a childhood infection, is now affecting adults in increasing numbers. Many of these affected individuals are landing in intensive care units despite having no prior health problems. Read on as an expert explains the cause behind the rise.

New Delhi:

Dengue cases have been increasing across the country. Several cities in different parts of India have been reporting cases of the mosquito-borne disease. Across India, doctors are observing a striking change in the dengue landscape. Dengue, which was once considered primarily a childhood infection, is now affecting adults in increasing numbers.

Dr Tushar Tayal, Consultant, Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram says that mant of these affected individuals are landing in intensive care units despite having no prior health problems. “This trend is the result of shifts in the virus, changing environmental conditions, and how our bodies respond to infection.” Read on as Dr. Tayal explains why more adults are now landing in ICUs with the mosquito-borne disease.

Understanding Dengue and Its Complications

Dengue is caused by the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits one of four viral subtypes—DEN-1, DEN-2, DEN-3 and DEN-4.

A first-time infection often produces moderate symptoms, but when someone is later infected with a different subtype, the immune system can mount a much stronger and sometimes dangerous reaction. This can trigger severe dengue, characterised by leakage of fluid from blood vessels, internal bleeding, and damage to vital organs.

Why Dengue Shock Syndrome Is Life-Threatening?

One of the deadliest complications is dengue shock syndrome. In this condition, extensive plasma leakage leads to a sudden, steep drop in blood pressure. As a result, oxygen and nutrients fail to reach the body’s organs, causing rapid decline. Warning signs can include severe stomach pain, repeated vomiting, cold or sweaty skin, restlessness and reduced urine output. Without immediate medical intervention, which is often ICU care, shock can turn out to be fatal within hours.

Prevention and Early Action: The Key to Saving Lives

Dr. Tayal says that rapid urban growth and climate changes have intensified the problem. Poor drainage, water stagnation at building sites and prolonged rainy seasons have allowed mosquitoes to breed throughout much of the year, increasing the risk of multiple infections over a lifetime.

Compounding the danger, many adults delay treatment, assuming their fever and fatigue are due to a minor viral illness. By the time they seek help, sometimes with dangerously low blood pressure or bleeding, they often require urgent, advanced care. The message is urgent: dengue is not confined to children, and adults are at real risk of life-threatening complications.

ALSO READ: Which salt to sprinkle on salad? Decoding the healthiest choices