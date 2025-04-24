World Malaria Day 2025: Keep mosquitoes at bay with these tips to protect yourself in summer; know symptoms Observe World Malaria Day 2025 by learning how to protect yourself from mosquitoes during summer. Know effective tips to keep mosquitoes at bay and understand the symptoms of malaria.

New Delhi:

Every year millions of lives are put at risk by mosquito bites. With the changing weather, cases of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and malaria are increasing rapidly. But malaria disease increases rapidly not only in the rainy season but also in summer. The summer season also creates a favourable environment for the breeding of mosquitoes , which increases the risk of spreading malaria. In such a situation, let us know what are the symptoms and prevention measures of this parasitic disease.

Symptoms of malaria

Chills with fever ​​

Muscle pain ​

Decrease in platelets

anti-malarial drugs

Reasons for the increase in malaria in summer

The main reason for the increased risk of malaria in summer is hot temperatures. Hot temperatures are a favourable environment for mosquitoes to breed. Hot temperatures help mosquitoes complete their life cycle faster , causing them to breed more rapidly. Also , stagnant water accumulation due to rain creates breeding grounds for mosquitoes , which also increases their numbers .​​​​​​​​​​​

Tips to prevent malaria

Use mosquito nets , insecticides , and oils to keep mosquitoes away from your home. Keep your home and surrounding area clean and take measures to prevent water stagnation. Wear light-coloured, loose, and long clothes that keep mosquitoes away from the body. If you are going to a malarial area , consult a doctor and take medicines to prevent malaria .​​​​​​​​

Home remedies to get relief from malaria

Drinking water boiled with neem leaves weakens the malaria virus. Giloy is an Ayurvedic plant that boosts immunity. Regular consumption of Giloy juice helps reduce fever. Drinking coriander seeds boiled in water provides relief from fever and fatigue .​​​​​​​​

Ways to increase platelets

In malaria , the number of platelets is lower, which is called thrombocytopenia. There can be many reasons for the decrease in platelets , including destruction of platelets due to malaria infection , damage to blood vessels , and a decrease in the number of platelets. In such a situation , home remedies are also tried along with treatment.

The combination of Giloy and Aloe Vera juice not only gives immunity to the body but also improves platelets .​​​

Goat milk is helpful in increasing platelets; however, consume it only after consulting a doctor. ​

The minerals and fibre present in sprouts and dates help the body to recover quickly.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

