World iron Deficiency Day 2024: THESE diseases can occur in body due to lack of iron, know what to eat

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE These diseases can occur in the body due to a lack of iron.

All vitamins and minerals are necessary to keep the body healthy. One such important mineral is iron, the lack of which makes the body a home for diseases. If there is a lack of iron in the body, you can become a victim of anaemia. When anaemia occurs, the body starts to lack enough healthy red blood cells. Red blood cells carry oxygen to the body's tissues. In such a situation, when there is a lack of iron in the body, a person feels very tired. Due to iron deficiency, breathing is difficult. According to a report published by Mayo Clinic, a lack of iron in the body for a long time can cause many diseases.

Iron deficiency anaemia can sometimes lead to serious conditions. Therefore, iron deficiency should not be taken lightly. If not treated in time, these health problems can arise.

Iron deficiency diseases

Heart problems- Heartbeats can become fast or irregular due to a lack of iron in the body. People who suffer from anaemia have to pump more blood due to a lack of oxygen in their blood. Due to this, the size of the heart can increase. Sometimes this condition can also cause a heart attack.

Problems in pregnancy- Iron deficiency during pregnancy can cause serious problems. Iron deficiency in pregnant women can lead to premature birth of the baby. Sometimes its effect has been seen on the weight of the baby as well. Therefore, there should be no iron deficiency in the body of a woman during pregnancy.

Effect on the growth of the child- If the woman has iron deficiency during pregnancy, it can cause developmental problems in the child. Iron deficiency in children affects their growth. Therefore, iron-rich foods should be included in the diet of children.

What to eat to overcome iron deficiency

Eat dark green leafy vegetables like spinach, bathua, and fenugreek

Eat peas and beetroot

Eat red meat and poultry

Seafood also contains iron

Legumes are also rich in iron

Dry fruits such as raisins and apricots

Eat whole grains, breads, and pasta

To overcome iron deficiency, you need to include foods rich in vitamin C along with iron in your diet. Vitamin C helps in absorbing iron in the body. Therefore, it is important to consume vitamin C along with iron.

ALSO READ: Fatigue issue? It can be a sign of Vitamin B12 deficiency, add THESE foods to your diet to replenish