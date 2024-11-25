Fatigue issue? It can be a sign of Vitamin B12 deficiency, add THESE foods to your diet to replenish

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Add these foods to your diet if you have vitamin B12 deficiency.

All vitamins are necessary to keep the body healthy. If any one vitamin is deficient, the body starts weakening, and related diseases start occurring. One such important vitamin for making the body healthy is B12. If there is a deficiency of vitamin B12 in the body, it also affects immunity. Vitamin B12 is necessary to keep your brain healthy and to produce red blood cells and DNA in the body. Vitamin B12 is also essential to cure neurological diseases. Deficiency of vitamin B12 can cause problems like weakness and aneamia. So if you suffer from fatigue, you can fulfil the deficiency of vitamin B12 with some food items.

Main sources of vitamin B12

If you eat non-vegetarian food then there are many sources of vitamin B12 for you. You can get vitamin B from chicken, meat, and fish.

Eggs contain a good amount of vitamin B12. Eggs contain a good amount of vitamins B2 and B12. If you eat two eggs a day, then 46 percent of the daily requirement is fulfilled.

Vitamin B12 is also found in animal products. For this, you can eat dairy products like milk, curd, and cheese.

To overcome the deficiency of Vitamin B12, you should consume almonds, cashews, oats, and coconut milk in your diet.

Soybeans are also a good source for vegetarians to fulfil the deficiency of Vitamin B12. Vitamin B12 is found in abundance in soybeans. You can eat soy milk, tofu, or soybean vegetables.

Vitamin B12 is found in the highest quantity in non-vegetarian food. Therefore, people who eat non-vegetarian food have less deficiency of vitamin B12 in their bodies.

