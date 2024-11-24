Say goodbye to Vitamin D deficiency by consuming THESE vitamin-rich foods every day

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Consuming THESE vitamin-rich foods every day

All the vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients are necessary for the body. But there are some vitamins which also cause deficiency of other vitamins in the body. One such essential nutrient is Vitamin D. Due to a deficiency of Vitamin D, calcium and iron also start decreasing in the body. Which has a bad effect on the body. Immunity becomes very weak when Vitamin D is low. In winter, when Vitamin D is low in the body, the ability to fight diseases also decreases. Therefore, if you want to stay away from diseases throughout the winter, then definitely include these Vitamin D-rich things in your diet.

Vitamin D Rich Foods

Orange - Some people avoid eating oranges in winter but oranges are rich in vitamin D, vitamin C, and calcium. You can eat oranges or drink orange juice. This will fulfill the deficiency of both vitamin D and calcium in the body. Immunity will also become stronger. Sea Food - To overcome the deficiency of Vitamin D, include seafood in your diet. You can eat salmon, tuna, and mackerel fish among sea fish. These are considered a good source of Vitamin D and healthy fats. Milk - Milk and dairy products are also a good source of vitamin D. Especially drinking cow's milk provides vitamin D to the body. Apart from vitamin D, calcium and other nutrients are also found in milk. Therefore, drink 1-2 glasses of milk a day. Mushroom - To overcome the deficiency of Vitamin D, definitely include mushrooms in your diet. Mushrooms are considered to be an excellent source of Vitamin D. When mushrooms come in contact with sunlight, they produce Vitamin D. Make mushrooms a part of your diet. Curd - Vegetarians should definitely include curd in their diet. Eat fresh homemade curd in winters. This will provide the body with both vitamin D and calcium. Eating curd daily helps in strengthening bones and also keeps digestion healthy.

