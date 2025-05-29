World Digestive Health Day 2025: 5 daily habits that can help improve your gut health Digestive health forms the foundation of overall wellness, influencing not only physical vitality but also mental and emotional balance. There are certain habits that can help improve your gut and digestive health. Here, take a look at some of these daily habits.

World Digestive Health Day is observed every year on May 29. The day aims to raise awareness about the importance of digestive health. It is organised by the World Gastroenterology Organisation (WGO) and the campaign for this year highlights the essential role of digestive health in overall well-being.

WGO says that by understanding how the digestive system supports the body and embracing nourishing dietary choices, individuals can enhance their vitality and quality of life. Digestive health forms the foundation of overall wellness, influencing not only physical vitality but also mental and emotional balance. There are certain habits that can help improve your gut and digestive health. Here, take a look at some of these daily habits.

Eat a Fibre-Rich Diet

Foods like fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains are rich in soluble and insoluble fibre. Fibre helps in regular bowel movements, feeds healthy gut bacteria and helps prevent constipation and bloating.

Include Probiotics and Fermented Foods

Yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut and kombucha helps to introduce good bacteria into the gut. These probiotics support a balanced gut microbiome and can improve digestion and immunity.

Chew Food Thoroughly

Proper chewing breaks food into smaller pieces and mixes it with digestive enzymes in saliva. Also, eating slowly helps reduce overeating, gas and bloating.

Stay Hydrated

Drinking enough water helps break down food, absorb nutrients and keep the digestive system healthy. Aim for at least 8 glasses a day, especially if you consume a high-fibre diet.

Manage Stress

Chronic stress can negatively affect the gut-brain axis, which leads to issues like indigestion, IBS or acid reflux. You can practice relaxation techniques like meditation, deep breathing or yoga.

