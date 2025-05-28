Wrong posture can cause spinal problems, Swami Ramdev shares panacea solutions to get relief

What do people want these days? A good job where they can work in the cool air of AC, get tea and coffee on the table, have 2 holidays a week and, most importantly, a 6-figure salary credited to the account every month. This lifestyle of working with luxury sounds very good, but no one thinks about the damage it is causing to the body. But scientists keep doing research from time to time and warn people about the dangers. One such piece of research has been published in Britain's 'The Sun,' which says that if people keep spending hours on mobile phones and laptops like this, keep working from a chair for a long time, and keep getting up and sitting in the wrong way, then in the next few years their body posture will deteriorate to such an extent that they would not have even imagined. Your body structure should be straight; otherwise, a bent neck, sagging shoulders, a bent waist, and bent fingers of the hands can affect your health badly.
The wrong position of the neck is called 'text neck' or cervical disease. The distorted shape of the shoulders is called 'sad shoulder', due to which the back and chest area do not expand properly, and people start having difficulty in breathing. Chest pain, swelling and headache can also start. The curve in the upper part of the spine is called a kyphosis problem, and it affects the optic nerve, and along with back pain, vision starts weakening. 'Pinky syndrome' also affects the spinal structure, due to which there is numbness in the hands and fingers that start bending. Therefore, the body shape should be perfect, which is possible only through yoga.
Muscle problems
- Muscular dystrophy
- Swelling in the muscles
- Stretch-stiffness
- Body imbalance
How to remove structural imbalance?
- Exercise daily
- Eat foods rich in vitamin D
- Drink 4-5 litres of water a day
- Eat gooseberry
Body shape will improve, and weakness will go away
- Drink amla and aloe vera juice
- Eat green vegetables
- Drink tomato soup
- Eat soaked figs and raisins
Body balance through yoga, Ayurvedic remedy
- Giloy Powder – 10 grams
- Ekangveer Rasa – 10 grams
- Rasraj Rasa – 2 grams
- Vasant Kusmakar – 2 Gram
- Moti Pishti – 4 grams
- Silver ash – 2 grams
- Heerak bhasma – 3 ml
Combine all of them and make 60 packets.
Take 1 packet every day in the morning and evening
Problem due to body imbalance: What is the solution?
- Go on foot
- Drink milk every day
- Eat fresh fruit
- Eat green vegetables
- Lose weight
- Workout
- Avoiding junk food
Increasing weight: what is the reason?
- High Calorie Food
- Vitamin-D deficiency
- Excessive sleepiness
- Not working out
Constipation relief
- Chew fennel and sugar candy
- Drink water of cumin, coriander, and fennel
- Eat roasted ginger after meals
Gas will go away; you will get relief
- Eat sprouted fenugreek
- Drink fenugreek water
- Eat pomegranate
- Take Triphala Powder
- Chew your food well