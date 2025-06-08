World Brain Tumour Day 2025: Can lifestyle influence brain tumour risk? Know what expert says Know how lifestyle choices can impact brain tumour risk. Learn what experts say about diet, exercise, and environmental factors that may influence brain health.

New Delhi:

Every year, June 8 is observed as World Brain Tumour Day, a reminder to pay attention to our most vital organ: the brain. The brain isn't just an organ—it’s the command centre of our body, processing emotions, memories, and every movement with silent precision. Its health is shaped not only by genetics but also by how we live, rest, eat, and think each day. While brain tumours often seem random and unpredictable, one recurring question remains: can the way we live influence our chances of developing them?

According to Dr Prashant Agarwal, Consultant Neurosurgery at Fortis Hospital, Greater Noida, there is no conclusive scientific evidence directly linking lifestyle choices to brain tumour formation. “But that doesn’t make lifestyle irrelevant,” he says. “A sound body supports a sound brain. The connection is subtle but significant.”

Here’s what Dr Agarwal advises when it comes to protecting your brain in daily life: "Exercise is often seen through the lens of fitness or weight loss. But its benefits go far deeper. Regular physical activity releases endorphins and supports blood circulation to the brain,” explains Dr Agarwal. These chemical messengers help the brain manage stress and maintain emotional balance. From a neurological perspective, movement is medicine.

Fast food is convenient but not always kind to your brain. Dr. Agarwal points out that a diet high in processed foods and unhealthy fats may trigger oxidative stress. “Excessive saturated fat can interfere with blood flow to the brain and contribute to inflammation,” he notes. Over time, this can affect brain function and leave neural tissues more vulnerable.

In a world that celebrates hustle, sleep is often the first casualty. People often treat sleep as optional, but it’s anything but that. “The brain uses those quiet hours to clean itself, fix what's strained, and store what matters,” says Dr Agarwal. Miss too much of it, and your mind starts losing sharpness, emotional balance, even memory. It doesn’t show up all at once, but the cracks begin to appear.

Brain tumours may not be preventable through lifestyle alone, but our habits still matter. Nourishing food, regular activity, and quality sleep form the trifecta of better brain health. “Small, consistent choices make a difference,” says Dr. Agarwal. On this World Brain Tumour Day, it’s a good moment to pause and ask ourselves, are we truly caring for the organ that runs the show?

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

ALSO READ: World Brain Tumour Day 2025: Don't ignore these warning signs; know early symptoms of brain tumour