World Brain Tumour Day 2025: Don't ignore these warning signs; know early symptoms of brain tumour On World Brain Tumour Day, learn to recognise the early warning signs of brain tumours. Know the symptoms to watch out for and take control of your health.

New Delhi:

Brain tumours are among the most serious and life-altering health diseases, yet they are frequently overlooked until symptoms develop to an advanced stage. This leads to complications, reduced treatment options, and poor outcomes for the patient. Early diagnosis and treatment are necessary to win the fight against brain tumours. These efforts go a long way in identifying early symptoms and taking actions towards them, which increases survival rates and helps mitigate long-term neurological damage.

Being vigilant of the symptoms

According to Dr KK Choudhary, Director, Neurosurgery, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, the primary reason why brain tumours are so difficult to diagnose is because they can take years to grow, whereas benign (non-cancer) tumours can remain asymptomatic for a long period of time. However, when symptoms appear, they are not very specific and can be confused with general headaches, dizziness, or nausea, which can be attributed to someone’s lifestyle. Additionally, tumours will have a lot of variations in their symptoms based on the size, location, and type of tumour. Recognising these early warning signs is key; here are signs to be on the lookout for:

Persistent headaches : Headaches that are characterized as worsening and feel deep-seated can indicate a tumour. These headaches may worsen in the morning.

: Headaches that are characterized as worsening and feel deep-seated can indicate a tumour. These headaches may worsen in the morning. Nausea and vomiting: Sudden and frequent vomiting or nausea can also be one of the early warning signs, especially when they occur without reason.

Sudden and frequent vomiting or nausea can also be one of the early warning signs, especially when they occur without reason. Dizziness and Seizures: The symptoms of brain tumours may appear as seizures or dizziness. Those with no history of epilepsy need to be particularly aware of unexplained seizures.

The symptoms of brain tumours may appear as seizures or dizziness. Those with no history of epilepsy need to be particularly aware of unexplained seizures. Cognitive and Personality Changes: Brain fog, memory issues, shape-shifting moods, and other behaviours can indicate tumours.

Brain fog, memory issues, shape-shifting moods, and other behaviours can indicate tumours. Vision Problems: Blurriness, double vision, and loss of peripheral vision can result from tumours that affect optic pathways. Squinting is primarily seen among children.

Blurriness, double vision, and loss of peripheral vision can result from tumours that affect optic pathways. Squinting is primarily seen among children. Problems with coordination and balance: The signs of a brain tumour may also include problems walking, changes in balance, and general clumsiness.

Adopting a Proactive Approach

The consequences of being diagnosed late can be dangerous, especially given that treatment may not always be possible in the later stages of a brain tumour. Therefore, it is essential to take a proactive approach to tumours. Symptoms may not occur until much later, but testing and imaging must be done regularly to detect tumours early, especially when brain cancer runs in the family. Imaging or genetic testing may be able to detect a tumour in its nascent stages, often before symptoms become noticeable.

Treatment in the form of surgical procedures is used for the removal of non-cancerous tumours. Cancerous tumours often require more extensive treatments like chemotherapy, radiosurgery, targeted therapy, or radiation therapy. Being informed and vigilant about the early warning signs of brain tumours can lead to better diagnosis, significantly improving the quality of life of patients.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

