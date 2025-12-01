World AIDS Day 2025: Why PrEP is becoming a popular HIV prevention choice in India PrEP is suddenly showing up in doctor visits, social-media chats and World AIDS Day conversations across India. As awareness grows, more people want protection that feels safe, discreet and in their control. Here’s a simple, clear guide to what PrEP is, who it helps and why its demand is rising now.

As World AIDS Day approaches, conversations around HIV prevention are becoming more open, informed and urgent across India. One term that’s drawing increasing attention is PrEP. With rising awareness, social media conversations and more accessible sexual-health services, doctors across the country are seeing a steady rise in patients asking whether PrEP is right for them.

This shift signals not just curiosity, but a growing movement towards informed prevention, stigma-free dialogue and proactive health choices.

What is PrEP?

PrEP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis, is a medicine taken before possible exposure to HIV to prevent infection. It is available as a daily oral pill and as long-acting injections given every few months. When used correctly, both options offer very strong protection.

According to Dr Sabine Kapasi, CEO at Enira Consulting Pvt Ltd, Founder of ROPAN Healthcare, and UN advisor, PrEP is recommended for people who have a higher chance of exposure to HIV, and it has become an essential part of modern HIV prevention alongside condoms, testing and treatment.

Interest in PrEP is growing in India because awareness of sexual health has increased, and people want options that do not rely solely on partner behaviour or condom consistency. National guidance and pilot programmes have brought PrEP into mainstream clinical conversations, making doctors more comfortable discussing and prescribing it. The arrival of long-acting injectables.

PrEP has also sparked attention, since it removes the burden of daily pills for those who find adherence difficult. Digital platforms, community groups and public-health campaigns have played a key role in reducing stigma and encouraging individuals to ask their healthcare providers about protection that suits their lives. As more people learn that PrEP is safe, discreet and effective, it is naturally becoming a topic patients bring into consultations.

