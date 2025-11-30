HIV misinformation is still everywhere; here are the facts that matter now HIV misinformation remains widespread in 2025. Dr Trupti Gilada explains the facts that matter now, from the difference between HIV and AIDS to how the virus is transmitted, why undetectable equals untransmittable, and why early, routine testing is essential to cut stigma and save lives.

New Delhi:

Despite decades of awareness, HIV misinformation is still rampant, from WhatsApp forwards that confuse HIV with AIDS to everyday myths about transmission. This confusion fuels stigma and prevents people from getting tested or treated. Lucky for us, Dr Trupti Gilada, Prince Ali Khan Hospital, shed some light on the subject.

As Dr Trupti Gilada puts it, “Of all the misconceptions I come across in my practice as a doctor, one such is that HIV and AIDS are the same thing. Such misunderstanding not only fuels stigma but prevents people from seeking timely testing and treatment.” So let’s break down the facts that actually matter now.

1. HIV and AIDS are not the same, and mixing them up causes real harm

Dr Gilada explains this clearly: “HIV is the infection stage; it is not when a person is considered to be very ill.” HIV vs AIDS_Dr Trupti Gilada Pr…

HIV is a virus that weakens immunity over time. AIDS is a severe stage that occurs only when HIV remains untreated for many years.

Or, in her words: “It must be reiterated that AIDS is not a virus. It is actually a syndrome.” Understanding this difference is the first step toward reducing fear and stigma.

2. Treatment today is powerful; HIV can become undetectable

Thanks to modern ART, HIV can be controlled so well that it becomes undetectable.

As Dr Gilada emphasises: “Most patients on effective treatment achieve an ‘undetectable’ viral load. The scientifically important fact here is that people with undetectable viral load cannot transmit HIV sexually — a concept known as U=U.”

This single fact counters one of the oldest, most damaging myths.

3. HIV spreads only through specific body fluids, not touch, food or air

Dr Gilada is blunt on this point:

“It does not spread through bug bites or casual contact in general, like hugging, shaking hands, sharing food, or even using the same toilet seat.”

HIV spreads only through:

Blood

Semen

Vaginal fluids

Rectal fluids

Breast milk

Nothing else.

4. AIDS develops only when HIV is undiagnosed or untreated

A person reaches the AIDS stage only when:

CD4 levels drop very low, or

certain opportunistic infections appear

Dr Gilada clarifies why this happens: “People who do progress to AIDS are usually in two categories: those who never knew they had HIV and thus never received treatment, and those who have stopped taking their medication.”

This is why awareness and follow-up matter.

5. Early testing saves lives, even if you feel perfectly fine

Symptoms may not appear for years. This makes testing essential. “Many people feel healthy even as the virus silently damages the immune system,” Dr Gilada warns. “This makes routine testing extremely important.” She adds that testing is simple and confidential, and recommended for anyone sexually active or at risk.

Much of the fear surrounding HIV comes from outdated information, not from the virus itself. With today’s treatments, people with HIV can live long, full, healthy lives. But stigma, silence and misinformation still stand in the way.