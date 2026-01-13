Why low haemoglobin should not be ignored: Doctor explains the hidden risks Low haemoglobin can signal anaemia and serious health issues. A doctor explains why low Hb levels should not be ignored, common symptoms, causes and prevention tips.

Low haemoglobin is a common issue in many women, and it often goes unnoticed. What many women see as a routine problem may be an early warning sign of a deeper health issue. Here, the expert explains why it shouldn’t be ignored.

According to Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar, low haemoglobin and anaemia are extremely common, especially among women in India. Fatigue, weakness, breathlessness, and pale skin are often brushed aside as part of a busy life, poor diet, or menstrual blood loss. Many women are often advised to take iron tablets and move on. However, persistent low haemoglobin should never be ignored. When anaemia does not improve or keeps returning, it needs proper evaluation.

This is when low haemoglobin should not be ignored:

Understand that haemoglobin is the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout the body. When levels are low, organs do not get enough oxygen, leading to tiredness, poor concentration, dizziness, and reduced immunity. Over time, untreated anaemia can affect the heart, cause frequent infections, and impact the quality of life.

While iron deficiency is a common cause, it is not the only reason for low haemoglobin. Nutrient deficiencies (B12, folate), chronic diseases (kidney disease, cancer)can also cause low haemoglobin. Some people have normal iron levels but still suffer from low haemoglobin. This raises suspicion of underlying blood or genetic disorders.

Low haemoglobin can be linked to inherited blood disorders such as thalassemia, beta-thalassemia minor, sickle cell disease and other haemoglobinopathies. These conditions affect the structure or production of haemoglobin itself, leading to chronic or recurrent anaemia.

The symptoms may be mild, and many people remain undiagnosed for years and are mistakenly treated only with iron supplements, which may not help.

Tests for checking low haemoglobin

This is where specialised tests such as haemoglobin electrophoresis become crucial. Haemoglobin electrophoresis is a blood test that separates different types of haemoglobin present in the blood. It helps identify abnormal haemoglobin variants and confirms conditions like thalassemia trait and sickle cell disease accurately. This test goes beyond routine blood tests and plays a key role in diagnosing inherited blood disorders early.

Why early diagnosis is important for women

Early diagnosis is especially important for women of reproductive age. If both partners carry certain genetic traits, there is a higher risk of passing on severe blood disorders to their child. Awareness and testing empower couples to make informed decisions before or during pregnancy.

For women, existing anaemia may keep worsening during pregnancy, raising the chances of complications such as preterm birth, low birth weight, and excessive fatigue. This can further steal the peace of mind. For babies, undiagnosed genetic blood disorders can occur soon after birth. Screening before pregnancy or early in pregnancy helps couples to understand their risks and make informed decisions when it comes to their health. It also helps doctors plan safer pregnancies and provide better care for both mother and baby.

Low haemoglobin should not be labelled as normal. It means the body needs attention. Make sure to opt for timely testing, including haemoglobin electrophoresis when needed, which can uncover hidden genetic or blood disorders. So, be in touch with the doctor regularly and make sure your haemoglobin returns to the normal level.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

