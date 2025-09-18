Why junk food is fuelling PCOS in pre-teen girls, doctor reveals Expert warns that the growing popularity of junk food among pre-teen girls is fuelling PCOS cases in India. Linked to obesity, hormonal imbalance, irregular periods, and fertility challenges later in life, PCOS is rising fast in teenagers. Healthy eating can help prevent it.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is the most frequent endocrine disease in pre-menopausal women, with an estimated 15–20% prevalence is seen all over the globe. It is accompanied by irregular menses, hirsutism, acne, infertility, and elevated risk of type 2 diabetes.

We spoke with Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Gynaecologist and IVF Specialist at Nurture, who broke down how the rapid growth of fast food culture in India is fueling PCOS in young girls. She said that the explosion of fast-food outlets and unhealthy eating habits among teenagers is leading to the growth of hormonal imbalance and menstrual disturbances.

The bigger impact of junk food

Globally, obesity among women has climbed to 26%, and among adolescent girls, to 18%. A higher BMI is strongly linked with metabolic and gynaecological issues, including PCOS. According to Dr Bajaj, “Junk food slows down metabolism, increases unhealthy weight gain, and triggers hormonal imbalances, creating the perfect conditions for PCOS to develop.”

Junk food and menstrual health

Studies examining junk food consumption in pre-teen girls have found strong links between these diets and menstrual problems. Excessive intake of fried and processed foods lowers the body’s calorie-burning capacity, disrupts insulin sensitivity, and fuels obesity. This combination creates hormonal disturbances that directly affect menstruation and reproductive health.

Early habits with long-term consequences

Inappropriate food behaviours formed during adolescence often persist into adulthood. Dr Bajaj explained, “Obesity, endometrial defects, and hormonal imbalances make it harder for women with PCOS to conceive, and they also face higher risks of early miscarriage. The foundation for these complications often begins with poor diet choices in teenage years.”

What may seem like harmless snacking in adolescence could carry serious health consequences later in life. The rising popularity of junk food is not only fuelling obesity but also raising PCOS cases among pre-teen girls. Encouraging home-cooked, nutrient-rich meals and staying active are simple but powerful steps that can protect the health and future fertility of the next generation.

