How can PCOS/PCOD impact female fertility? Know from expert

In today's world, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) or Polycystic Ovary Disease (PCOD) is a common hormonal disorder that affects a large number of women of reproductive age. While PCOS/PCOD presents a similar range of symptoms, one of the most concerning impacts is its effect on female fertility. According to Dr Nishi Singh, Head of Fertility at Prime IVF, understanding how PCOS/PCOD influences reproductive health is important for managing the condition effectively and enhancing the chances of successful pregnancy.

Irregular Periods:

One of the primary symptoms of PCOS/PCOD is irregular menstrual cycles. Women with PCOS/ PCOD often experience irregular menstrual cycles or may even miss periods altogether. This irregularity means that the ovaries do not release eggs regularly, which is essential for conception. Without regular ovulation, the chances of fertilization are significantly reduced, making it challenging for women with PCOS to become pregnant.

Hormonal Imbalance:

The hormonal imbalance associated with PCOS/PCOD also affects the quality of the eggs produced. High levels of androgens i.e. male hormones can lead to poor egg quality, which further complicates the conception process. Additionally, insulin resistance, a common issue in PCOS can contribute to further hormonal imbalances that impact egg development and ovulation.

Weight Gain:

Weight gain is another significant factor that can affect fertility in women with PCOS/PCOD. Excess weight can exacerbate insulin resistance, leading to further hormonal imbalances and difficulties with ovulation. Maintaining a healthy weight is crucial, as it can help improve hormonal regulation and increase the chances of conception.

Excess Androgens:

High levels of androgens are commonly associated with PCOS/PCOD and can prevent ovulation. Elevated androgen levels can disrupt the menstrual cycle and lead to the formation of ovarian cysts. This disruption makes it more challenging for women to release eggs and achieve pregnancy.

Despite the challenges, many women with PCOS can successfully conceive with appropriate management. Treatment options may include lifestyle changes, such as maintaining a healthy weight, adopting a balanced diet, and regular exercise, all of which can improve ovulation and insulin sensitivity. Additionally, consulting with a healthcare expert is essential for accurate diagnosis and personalized treatment.

