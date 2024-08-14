Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Which cancer types are on the rise among youth? Know from expert

In recent years, India has seen an alarming rise in cancer cases among its youth, sparking significant concern within the medical community and society at large. According to Dr. Monika Laszkowska MD, MS, Gastroenterologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, once predominantly associated with older adults, cancer now poses a serious threat to young Indians' health and well-being. Statistical evidence reveals a troubling reality: one in nine people in India is likely to develop cancer at some point in their lives. The country has experienced a sharp increase in cancer cases, from 13.9 lakh in 2020 to a projected 15.7 lakh by 2025. This 13% surge in just five years highlights a particularly concerning trend among the youth, emphasising the urgent need for increased awareness and proactive measures.

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Types

The types of cancers affecting Indian youth are diverse, but certain forms have shown particular prevalence.

Colon Cancers: Colon cancer, part of colorectal cancers, affects the large intestine. The rise in cases among the youth is attributed to poor dietary habits, obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and genetic predispositions.

Head and Neck Cancer: Head and neck cancer includes cancers of the mouth, throat, larynx, nose, and sinuses. Rising cases among young people are linked to factors such as the use of tobacco products, alcohol consumption, and the human papillomavirus (HPV).

Lung Cancer: While smoking remains a significant cause, rising air pollution levels and passive smoking are also contributing to increased lung cancer cases among young people. Urbanisation and industrialisation have exposed more individuals to harmful carcinogens.

Leukemia: Leukemia, a type of blood cancer, is one of the most common cancers in children and adolescents. While the exact cause is often unknown, genetic factors and exposure to certain chemicals and radiation may play a role.

Stomach Cancer: While rates of stomach cancer have decreased overall, there has been a significant rise in young-onset gastric cancer in India since 2016. It is not clear whether this rise is driven by Helicobacter pylori infection, a known risk factor for stomach cancer, or other drivers that are yet to be understood.

Cancer treatment options include surgery, which is often the first line of treatment for localised cancers, utilising minimally invasive techniques to improve outcomes and reduce recovery times. Chemotherapy uses drugs to kill cancer cells, though it may cause side effects like nausea and fatigue. Radiation therapy employs high-energy rays to target cancer cells, with advanced technology enhancing precision. Targeted therapy specifically attacks cancer cells with minimal impact on normal cells, effective for cancers with certain genetic mutations.

The rising incidence of cancer among Indian youth is a cause for concern. Early detection through regular screenings and awareness campaigns is crucial. Additionally, adopting healthier lifestyles, reducing exposure to environmental carcinogens, and understanding genetic risks can help mitigate this growing threat. With advances in treatment options, there is hope for better outcomes and improved survival rates for young cancer patients in India.

