How to spot PCOS in teen girls: 4 key symptoms and when to see a doctor Irregular periods, stubborn acne, sudden weight gain, and hair thinning can be early signs of PCOS in girls. Here’s how to spot the symptoms, when to consult a doctor, and why early diagnosis matters for managing this hormonal condition.

New Delhi:

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a very common hormonal disorder in teenage girls and young women. But identifying it early isn't always simple. Many signs of PCOS may appear as normal teenage changes, which makes it difficult to identify.

Medical experts frequently emphasise that awareness is paramount when it comes to PCOS. The sooner PCOS is diagnosed, the sooner it can be treated through lifestyle modifications and medical care. The following are four signs parents and young girls must never overlook.

Also read: 10 early signs of PCOS in teenagers every parent should know

4 early signs of PCOS in girls

Irregular periods

One of the earliest warning signs is irregular or absent periods. Although some variation is to be expected in the first two years after menarche, recurrent gaps of over 35–40 days, extremely heavy bleeding, or months of no period could indicate a hormonal imbalance associated with PCOS.

Excess hair growth or acne

Unwanted hair growth on the face, chest, or belly (a condition called hirsutism) and acne that's hard to clear are frequent early symptoms. Both are caused by elevated levels of androgens, or male hormones, in the body.

Weight gain

Girls with PCOS tend to gain weight easily, particularly in the belly area. This isn't a matter of overeating; insulin resistance comes into play, and it becomes harder to maintain weight.

Hair loss or scalp changes

While extra hair growth is seen by some girls, others might notice thinning of the hair or balding patches on the scalp. This is a result of the same hormonal imbalance that causes acne and hirsutism.

When to see a doctor

If irregular periods, excessive hair growth, persistent acne, or weight fluctuations persist for a few months, it's high time to visit a gynaecologist or an endocrinologist. Early medical consultation aids in ascertaining whether it is PCOS or some other hormonal disorder. Physicians can suggest blood tests and ultrasounds for the diagnosis, followed by customised treatment and lifestyle counselling.

PCOS may not always appear with stunning symptoms, yet these covert signs can be the body's initial SOS. If a girl has two or more of these on a regular basis, it's time to see a doctor for proper assessment. Being diagnosed early means being treated early, helping to control symptoms, enhance fertility health, and improve overall confidence.

Also read: PCOS and teenage health: An expert shares a balanced diet plan