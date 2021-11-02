Why and How social isolation can impact your mental health?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How social isolation can impact your mental health

We all need social connections in our lives for survival. When our social support or social connection is disrupted or when individuals isolate themselves, there is an effect on their physical, social, emotional and psychological well-being.

Social isolation and loneliness seem to fall into the same continuum. Loneliness can lead to isolation as well. Both have an impact on the individuals. This in turn can act as a precursor for a lot of mental health concerns which most often goes unnoticed. Early identification and help-seeking is the first step towards prevention

As human beings, we all have the need to connect and form networks. When the pandemic came in unannounced it turned people’s routine and life around. The lack of connection made people more susceptible to anxiety, stress and feeling of loneliness. People of all ages had an effect of this social isolation especially during the lockdown and even more for individuals affected with covid

SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS

Although the signs and symptoms may be subjective for the individuals. Here are a few to look out for:

Withdrawing from social gatherings and events (E.g., Giving excuses)

Poor intake of food

Inability to concentrate or contribute at work

Inability to sleep

Poor emotional management

Enjoying solitude, a company of self

IMPACT OF SOCIAL ISOLATION ON MENTAL HEALTH

The impact of social isolation can take different forms based on the individual and their coping skills. A few of the effects that social isolation can have on an individual’s mental health are:

Anxiety

Inability to handle emotions- Anger outburst, bouts of crying, sadness, irritability

Changes in eating habit- Overeating or skipping meals

Changes in sleeping routine- Little to no sleep, insomnia

Difficulty in concentrating, pessimistic thinking, negative self-talk

Disruption in everyday routine

These are just a few impacts that social isolation can have on an individual. However, there may be instances where these impacts can lead to serious mental health concerns which would need the help of a professional

COPING

Although social isolation can have an impact on mental health, there are ways in which individuals can cope and manage them better with effective coping skills,

Acknowledging - Acknowledging the emotions and the thoughts associated with it is important. As most of the times when there are difficult emotions that we find it hard to put a label on it, we tend to ignore it and find that they surface in another situation. Knowing that it is okay to feel the way you feel and knowing it is okay to not be okay is important as well.

- Acknowledging the emotions and the thoughts associated with it is important. As most of the times when there are difficult emotions that we find it hard to put a label on it, we tend to ignore it and find that they surface in another situation. Knowing that it is okay to feel the way you feel and knowing it is okay to not be okay is important as well. Connect - Maintaining social connections with family and significant others helps to know that you are not alone on this and it may even serve as a medium to learn new ways to cope with the ongoing stress and anxiety

- Maintaining social connections with family and significant others helps to know that you are not alone on this and it may even serve as a medium to learn new ways to cope with the ongoing stress and anxiety Practice Mindfulness - Mindfulness-based exercises helps in keeping oneself in the “Here and Now” and grounded to reality. Taking time to practice these techniques can help in channelling the overwhelming thoughts and emotions

- Mindfulness-based exercises helps in keeping oneself in the “Here and Now” and grounded to reality. Taking time to practice these techniques can help in channelling the overwhelming thoughts and emotions Reach out- Sometimes coming to the decision to seek help can be difficult. It can even seem like a sign of weakness but seeking help only means a sign of strength and courage. Remember that no one knows you better than you know yourself and that includes our mental. Talking to a professional can help deal with it better

(This article is attributed to Susan Stephens, Sr. Counsellor & Psychotherapist, Medall Mind)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)