What is Alopecia Areata; condition Will Smith’s wife Jada Smith is suffering from

Actor Will Smith made many headlines after what happened on the Sunday night of the Oscar Awards ceremony. The actor left everyone shocked as he walked to the stage to slap comedian Chris Rock because the latter made a joke of Will's wife's ailment. The scene immediately went viral and took the internet by storm. Rock while presenting the best documentary prize, compared Jada Pinkett Smith’s tightly cropped hair with Jamie Moore’s appearance in the film ‘G. I Jane’ and suggested her to do the sequel of the same. Actress Jada Pinkett Smith, who is suffering from alopecia areata, publicly revealed her diagnosis back in 2018.

What is Alopecia Areata

Alopecia areata is a common autoimmune disorder that results in heavy hair loss in patches. Sometimes the hair loss is very extreme resulting in baldness. It can happen to anyone regardless of gender. It is found in one in five people. The disease is not contagious nor does it make people sick, but it emotionally hurts them.

Treatment

There is no medical care for alopecia areata, it is being said that there are some forms of care suggested by doctors to help hair regrow quickly. Corticosteroids are powerful anti-inflammatory drugs that are said can suppress the immune system but cannot stop the formation of new bald patches.

Causes

It happens when the white blood cells attack the hair follicles which results in heavy hair fall and slows the production of the hair. Scientists are unsure of the main cause of alopecia areata. It is said that genetics is involved in the illness. The person is more likely to get the illness when he has a close family member who is suffering from the same.

Symptoms

The most visible symptom of the alopecia areata is hair loss in patches. The hair not only breakouts from the scalp but can be seen falling from eyelashes, beards, and mustaches too.

Hair loss varies from days to weeks as it depends on the volume of diseases you are suffering from. Many people also regrow their hair back while some see the continuous cycle of hair loss.

Alopecia areata show early symptoms in fingernails and toenails as a white spot, nail dent, thinness, and loss of shine can be seen.

