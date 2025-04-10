Walking at wrong time can cause these health problems; know right time to walk in summer Be mindful of your walking schedule to avoid health issues in summer. Walking at the wrong time can lead to problems like heat exhaustion and dehydration. Learn the best time to walk in summer for a safe and healthy experience.

Walking early in the morning is considered beneficial for health because walking is an effective exercise, and it also requires less effort. At the same time, people who do not like to go to the gym or who do not get time to do heavy workouts can also be helped to stay fit by walking for some time. But if you are going to walk at the wrong time, then it will not benefit you but will only harm you. Similarly, while walking in summer, some things have to be kept in mind, such as at what time of the day one should walk and when not. So let's know when to go for a walk to stay fit in summer.

Going for a walk at the wrong time is harmful

As the air temperature is also high in the summer season, heat, humidity, and sunlight can have a bad effect on your health. Similarly, there is also a risk of heatstroke or sunstroke in summer. Walking at the wrong time can be harmful for BP, sugar, and heart patients. In such a situation, while walking in summer, you should take full care that you do not go for a walk at the wrong time.

What is the right time to walk in summer?

It can be beneficial to go for a walk early in the morning in summer. Because the time between 5:30 am and 7:30 am is a little convenient and comfortable. At this time the temperature is also normal, due to which you do not feel too hot. Similarly, the level of pollution in the air is also low.

Go out for an evening walk at this time

Those who go for a walk in the evening instead of in the morning should go for a walk after sunset. The coolness in the air increases in the evening, and you can walk easily. Similarly, never go for a walk between 11 am and 4 pm because the sunlight at this time is harmful for both health and skin .

How long should one walk?

If you do not walk regularly, then initially you should walk for 15-20 minutes. Then, gradually increase the time. Generally, a walk of 30-45 minutes is considered good for health. On the other hand, people who are fitness freaks or do a lot of physical activities can walk for 60 minutes.

Keep these tips in mind while walking in summer

Avoid walking for too long, as it can cause dehydration in your body. Drink some water before the walk. Similarly, do not forget to drink water after the walk. Wear light cotton clothes and go for a walk. If you face any problem while walking or feel weak or dizzy, stop walking immediately.

What are the benefits of walking in summer?

If you walk during summer days, it helps you with weight loss. Similarly, walking keeps heart health good, and blood pressure and cholesterol levels remain fine. Along with this, mental health also improves.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

