Lemongrass tea is not beneficial for everyone; know who should avoid consuming it

Nowadays awareness about health and wellness has increased, and people are sharing information about various types of herbal teas and Ayurvedic remedies on social media. Lemongrass tea is also one of them, which people drink with great gusto for detoxification, weight loss, and improving digestion. But have you ever wondered whether it is safe for everyone or not?

Often people start consuming lemongrass tea without thinking after seeing it on social media, without knowing whether it is beneficial or harmful for their body. Lemongrass has many medicinal properties, but in certain circumstances, its consumption can also cause harm. In this article, let us know which section of people should not drink lemongrass tea.

1. Do not consume during pregnancy

It can also affect blood pressure in pregnant women, which can be harmful during pregnancy. Therefore, pregnant women should avoid lemongrass tea or consume it only after consulting a doctor.

2. Low blood pressure

Lemongrass tea is a natural diuretic, which helps flush out excess water and sodium from the body. It can be dangerous for people who have diabetes. It can lower blood pressure further, causing problems like weakness, dizziness, and fainting.

3. People with kidney and liver problems

Lemongrass tea can help in detoxifying the body, but it can be harmful for those who already have any kidney or liver-related problems.

4. Those who consume medicines

If you are taking any type of medicine, then lemongrass tea may not be the right choice for you. Especially if you are taking medicines related to diabetes, blood pressure, blood thinners, or kidneys, then it can reduce or increase their effect. Therefore, it should not be consumed without the advice of a doctor.

5. People with allergies

Some people may be allergic to lemongrass. If you experience skin rashes, itching, swelling, difficulty breathing or any other type of allergic reaction, stop consuming it immediately.

Lemongrass tea can be beneficial for health, but it is not suitable for everyone. Pregnant women, people with low blood pressure, people suffering from kidney and liver problems, people taking medicines, and people suffering from allergies should be cautious before consuming it. It is very important to keep in mind your body's needs and health before adopting any herbal thing. If you want to include it in your diet, then definitely consult a doctor.

