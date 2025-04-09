Vitamin D deficiency is increasing rapidly in India; expert reveal high-risk groups, treatment options Vitamin D deficiency on the rise in India: Expert insights on high-risk groups and effective treatment options. Learn how to prevent and manage this growing health concern.

The number of patients suffering from vitamin D deficiency has increased rapidly in India these days. But, even now, people do not take this health problem seriously or ignore it. Recently, a study conducted by ICRIER and the ANVKA Foundation revealed that every fifth Indian is suffering from vitamin D deficiency. This problem is of different levels in different parts of the country, but its condition is the worst in eastern India, where about 39% of the people were found to be suffering from this deficiency. In such a situation, we talked to Dr Ashish Chaudhary, managing director at Aakash Healthcare. He told why people in our country are suffering from this vitamin deficiency, who is most at risk, and what should be done to prevent it.

According to Dr Ashish Chaudhary, vitamin D deficiency is a silent epidemic. It is not just a problem of bones but affects the immune system of the entire body and can cause many serious diseases. It affects not only personal health but also the health care system and economic condition of the entire country.

Which groups are more at risk?

Children, adolescents, pregnant women, and the elderly are more vulnerable to vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D deficiency is more common in women than in men. Moreover, this problem is more severe in urban areas than in rural areas.

Vitamin D deficiency can cause these health-related problems

Vitamin D deficiency affects not just the bones but the entire body. It causes problems like rickets in children and osteomalacia in adults. Along with this, muscle weakness, fatigue, mood swings, and depression can also occur. This deficiency can also increase the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and some types of cancer.

How can vitamin D deficiency be cured?

To overcome the deficiency of vitamin D, first of all, increase the intake of milk and curd in your diet. Be sure to take sunlight between 7 am and 8 am. Increase the fortification of vitamin D in everyday food items like oil and grains. Also, a large-scale awareness campaign should be run regarding vitamin D. When people know about the side effects of its deficiency, they will be careful about their health.

