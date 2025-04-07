Measles outbreak in US; know causes, symptoms, and ways to prevent contagious virus Measles outbreak in the US: Understand the causes, symptoms, and prevention methods for this highly contagious virus. Learn how to protect yourself and others from measles.

In recent months, the United States has witnessed an increase in measles cases, sparking concern among health officials. The outbreak has killed a second child in the southwestern United States, authorities said Sunday, with almost 650 people now infected as the highly contagious disease spreads. Measles, a highly contagious viral disease, can have serious health consequences, especially for young children and individuals with weakened immune systems. Understanding the causes, symptoms, and prevention methods is crucial in stopping the spread of this virus.

Causes of Measles

Measles is caused by the measles virus, which spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus is incredibly contagious, with the potential to infect anyone who is not immunised. In some cases, the virus can linger in the air for up to two hours, making public spaces like schools and hospitals higher-risk environments. Unvaccinated individuals are most vulnerable to contracting the virus. While measles was once thought to be eliminated in the United States, the rise in vaccine hesitancy and a decrease in vaccination rates have contributed to the current outbreaks.

Symptoms of Measles

The symptoms of measles typically appear about 10 to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Early signs may include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Sore throat

As the disease progresses, a red, blotchy rash usually appears, starting on the face and spreading to the rest of the body. The rash often begins around the third day of illness and can last for several days. Other symptoms may include fatigue, body aches, and diarrhoea.

Prevention of Measles

The most effective way to prevent measles is through vaccination. The MMR vaccine (measles, mumps, and rubella) is safe and highly effective, with two doses providing long-term immunity. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that children receive the first dose of the MMR vaccine at 12 to 15 months and a second dose at 4 to 6 years.

In addition to vaccination, here are some general tips to help prevent the spread of measles:

Vaccinate yourself and your family: ensure that everyone in your household is up to date on their MMR vaccinations.

Avoid contact with infected individuals: If someone in your household has measles or exhibits symptoms, avoid public places and stay at home.

Practice good hygiene: wash hands regularly, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and avoid touching your face.

Seek medical advice if you suspect measles: If you or a family member show symptoms, contact your healthcare provider for testing and further guidance.

While measles can be a dangerous disease, vaccination remains the best defence against outbreaks. Staying informed about the causes, symptoms, and prevention of measles is crucial in helping to protect vulnerable populations and prevent further spread of the virus. By ensuring widespread vaccination and practicing good hygiene, we can protect ourselves and others from this preventable illness.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.