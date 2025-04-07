World Health Day 2025: Follow these tips to stay fit, healthy and diseases-free Celebrate World Health Day 2025 with these expert tips for a healthy and disease-free life. Learn simple yet effective ways to prioritise your well-being and stay fit. Get ready to take control of your health and wellness.

In today's fast-paced life, people do not know when they fall prey to diseases. Amidst the responsibilities of home and family and work, people should also take care of their health. You must have heard that health is the biggest asset. Because if health is not good, then nothing in the world has any meaning. In such a situation, World Health Day is celebrated every year on 7 April to spread awareness about health-related rights so that we do not become careless about our health.

On the occasion of World Health Day, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "On World Health Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a healthier world. Our government will keep focusing on healthcare and invest in different aspects of people’s well-being. Good health is the foundation of every thriving society."

Here are some of the following tips to stay fit, healthy, and disease-free:

Following a good diet: The better your diet, the more your body will be away from diseases. Eat homemade, healthy food. Increase the amount of fibre and protein in your diet. Eat fresh, nutritious, and low-fat foods. Eat more fresh fruits, green vegetables, and whole grains. Eat less junk food and fast food. Include omega-3 fatty acids in your diet. For this, include chia seeds, walnuts, and flax seeds in your diet.

Exercise regularly: If you want to keep yourself active and healthy at every age, then definitely include exercise in your lifestyle. By exercising regularly, our blood circulation improves, our heart pumps, and our weight reduces. Due to which disease does not even come near our body? You may go to the gym, walk, or do yoga, but keep yourself active.

Stress less and sleep more: Remember one thing: less sleep and taking too much stress can give you many diseases at a young age. The less stress you take, the better your sleep will be. When you sleep well, your body and mind will also remain active.

Drink plenty of water: To keep the body healthy, it is important to flush out toxins and keep the body hydrated. So, drink at least 8 glasses of water throughout the day: the more water you drink, the better your health will be. Drink water on an empty stomach after waking up in the morning; drink plenty of water before, during, and after exercise.

Stay away from smoking and alcohol: If you want to stay healthy even as you grow older, then do not use tobacco products or drink alcohol.

