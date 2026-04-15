Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience flags 4 foods that may shorten your life, alcohol tops the list

New Delhi:

What you eat shows up over time. Not immediately, not always in obvious ways, but it builds quietly. Your daily plate, more than anything else, shapes how your body holds up in the long run.

It is not just about weight or short-term fitness. Diet plays into bigger risks. Heart disease, metabolic issues, even serious conditions like cancer. The connection is not subtle.

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of experience, recently spoke about this on Instagram. His focus was simple. A few everyday foods that need to be watched, not ignored.

Foods to limit for long-term health

According to Dr London, some foods tend to appear too frequently in everyday diets. And that is where the problem begins.

Alcohol: Common and widely accepted, but something that still needs to be kept in check.

Common and widely accepted, but something that still needs to be kept in check. Processed meats: Items like hot dogs and deli meats may be convenient, but are not ideal when consumed regularly.

Items like hot dogs and deli meats may be convenient, but are not ideal when consumed regularly. Sugary drinks: “They have empty calories, and they never make you feel full,” Dr London said. This makes it easier to overconsume without realising it.

“They have empty calories, and they never make you feel full,” Dr London said. This makes it easier to overconsume without realising it. Saturated fats: Found in high-fat meats, butter, and full-fat dairy products, which can add up quickly if not moderated.

Why moderation matters more than perfection

Dr London did not push for extreme restrictions. Instead, he acknowledged reality. “Life gets in the way,” he said, pointing out that a perfect diet is not always practical.

What works better is consistency with a balanced approach. He shared a simple principle based on his own routine. “For me personally, 80 per cent of the time, that’s a win,” he explained.

The idea is not to eliminate everything. It is to avoid making these foods the base of your diet. “What you wanna shoot for is reducing these things, living in moderation. What you wanna avoid is having any or all of these things foundational in your nutritional plan,” he said.

There is also a bigger perspective to keep in mind. Something he came across and chose to share. “You can either take time for wellness or make time for illness.”

And that, in a way, sums it up. Not perfection. Just awareness, and a bit of consistency.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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