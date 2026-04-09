5 signs your heart is healthy and functioning well

New Delhi:

Your heart works quietly, constantly, and without pause. Most conversations around it focus on warning signs, what happens when something goes wrong.

But as Dr Aravind Badiger, Technical Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals, highlights, it is equally important to recognise the positive signals your body sends when your heart is functioning well. These signs may be subtle, but they are crucial indicators of overall wellbeing.

A regular resting heart rate

One of the most reliable signs of good heart health is a steady resting heart rate, typically between 60 and 100 beats per minute in adults.

People who are physically active may even have a lower resting heart rate. A regular heartbeat rhythm is a good indicator of proper circulation throughout the body.

Blood Pressure Levels

Normal blood pressure levels, which are around 120/80 mm Hg, are also another sign that your heart is healthy.

It means that your heart is doing its job properly without straining your blood vessels.

Good energy and endurance

A strong heart guarantees efficient delivery of oxygen to the tissues within the body. The above point affects your level of energy.

If you are capable of performing normal activities and workouts without excessive fatigue, then it indicates that your heart is highly resilient.

Quick recovery after physical activity

How quickly your heart rate returns to normal after exercise is an important indicator of heart health.

A healthy heart recovers efficiently after physical exertion. In case your heart rate takes too long to stabilise, it may require medical attention.

No symptoms like chest pain or breathlessness

A healthy heart usually functions without causing discomfort.

The lack of symptoms like chest pains, feelings of tightness, and breathlessness is indeed a very positive sign. It is essential to bear in mind that there can be other causes for these symptoms, and one should consult a doctor about them.

Maintaining heart health

Of course, while the above is quite encouraging, it does not guarantee that one will remain healthy. It is crucial to maintain the heart’s well-being by having a healthy diet, exercising regularly, managing stress, getting enough sleep, and not smoking.

The body tends to send subtle messages whenever there is no problem with the heart. Consistent heart rate, controlled blood pressure, strength, and fast recovery are all indicators of a healthy heart.

Also read: Hyderabad neurologist shares ‘3 golden rules’ for heart care, warns even minor infections can trigger risk